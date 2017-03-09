BENJI MARSHALL: NRL star headed for Browne Park

RUGBY league star Benji Marshall is expected to line-up against the CQ Capras in this weekend's Intrust Super Cup clash at Browne Park..
The Capras, coming off a narrow loss against the PNG Hunters in last week's opening round of the season, face last year's minor premiers on Saturday.
Marshall signed with the Brisbane Broncos in the off-season after several seasons with St George.
Brisbane's reserve-grade affiliates were given their 2017 player allocations earlier this week when it was confirmed that Marshall was assigned to Redcliffe.
There was a big battle for the services of the star playmaker, with Redcliffe, Ipswich and Wynnum all expressing interest.
The 31-year-old is battling it out with utility Kodi Nikorima for a bench spot with the Broncos.
Brisbane media are reporting Marshall is fit to play this weekend, but has missed out on Broncos selection.
A number of Tweets are saying he will line up for Redcliffe, The Morning Bulletin is seeking confirmation from the club.
Saturday's game kicks off at 5pm.
More to come.