BENJI MARSHALL: NRL star headed for Browne Park

Benji Marshall, of the Brisbane Broncos, is expected to line up for Redcliffe this weekend against the CQ Capras for their Rockhampton clash.

RUGBY league star Benji Marshall is expected to line-up against the CQ Capras in this weekend's Intrust Super Cup clash at Browne Park..

The Capras, coming off a narrow loss against the PNG Hunters in last week's opening round of the season, face last year's minor premiers on Saturday.

READ: Capras coach rues the game that got away.

Marshall signed with the Brisbane Broncos in the off-season after several seasons with St George.

Brisbane's reserve-grade affiliates were given their 2017 player allocations earlier this week when it was confirmed that Marshall was assigned to Redcliffe.

There was a big battle for the services of the star playmaker, with Redcliffe, Ipswich and Wynnum all expressing interest.

The 31-year-old is battling it out with utility Kodi Nikorima for a bench spot with the Broncos.

Brisbane media are reporting Marshall is fit to play this weekend, but has missed out on Broncos selection.

A number of Tweets are saying he will line up for Redcliffe, The Morning Bulletin is seeking confirmation from the club.

Saturday's game kicks off at 5pm.

More to come.