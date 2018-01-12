Bennett and Broncos stars set to light up CQ town

Broncos players celebrate after James Roberts scored a try during the NRL Semi-Final between the Brisbane Broncos and the Penrith Panthers in Brisbane, Friday, September 15, 2017. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Broncos players celebrate after James Roberts scored a try during the NRL Semi-Final between the Brisbane Broncos and the Penrith Panthers in Brisbane, Friday, September 15, 2017. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING DAVE HUNT

RUGBY LEAGUE: Organisers are expecting some "profile guys” to turn out for the Brisbane Broncos in their trial game against the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras in Theodore next month.

The much-anticipated clash will cap a full day of rugby league action at the Theodore Showgrounds on Saturday, February 10.

The Central Queensland town is preparing for an influx of footy fans which will see its population of 450 likely swell into the thousands.

The Theodore Sports and Recreation Association has been the driving force behind bringing the NRL powerhouse to rugby league heartland.

Nu-Tank has come on board as the major sponsor, with support from Anglo American, Wideland Group, Evolution Mine and Banana Shire Council.

Association president Chris Holmes said preparations were in full swing and he was grateful to Broncos coach Wayne Bennett for accepting the invitation to play in Theodore.

While the Broncos' line-up is yet to be confirmed, Holmes said "there'll definitely be some profile guys amongst them”.

Association secretary/treasurer Fiona MacDiarmid is expecting an incredible atmosphere at the showgrounds on the day.

"It's just about promoting rugby league and sport in our region,” she said.

"'It's very rare for the Broncos to come to a small town like ours.”

Capras' CEO Peter White said anticipation was building in the countdown to the event.

"I think the whole region's abuzz with it, to be perfectly honest. It's got a really good feel about it,” he said.

"It's a great opportunity for our players and for our club.”

Gates will open at 8am, with a coaching clinic at 9am the first event on the program.

The Broncos game will kick-off at 6pm.

Tickets are $10 (13 years plus) after 11am and $5 before 11am, and are available at the gate.