Bennett’s big call on Queensland Origin star

The salary cap squeeze at South Sydney has opened the door for the Broncos to swoop on another big-name Rabbitoh to bolster their squad.

The salary cap squeeze at South Sydney has opened the door for the Broncos to swoop on another big-name Rabbitoh to bolster their squad.

Wayne Bennett says salary-cap pressures are set to force Jaydn Su'A out of South Sydney with the Queensland Origin hitman revealing his interest in a return to the Broncos.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Su'A is resigned to looking for a new home next season as he prepares to arrive in Brisbane with Souths' 21-man squad for Thursday night's clash at Suncorp Stadium.

Su'A remains off-contract at season's end and Bennett concedes the Rabbitohs cannot afford to table a new deal - opening the door for the Broncos to bring the Maroons enforcer home to Queensland.

Stream selected Fox League shows on Kayo Freebies completely free this June including NRL 360, Sunday Night with Matty Johns, Big League Wrap & more. No Credit Card. No-brainer. Register Free Now >

While Bennett has omitted Su'A from his top 17 for the Brisbane clash, the super coach is adamant the 23-year-old would be a coup for the Broncos, who are ready to pounce if he hits the Redfern exits.

"The reality is we can't keep Jaydn under the salary cap," Bennett said.

Jaydn Su’A is set to be squeezed out of the Rabbitohs next season. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"We can't fit him into the cap and Jaydn knows that, it's something he has known for a while now so it's not a shock to him.

"He would be a good asset for the Broncos. He has played a lot of NRL now, he is quite a handy forward on that edge position where he could add something to the Broncos.

"The Broncos are an option for him. He is a Queensland kid, he didn't want to leave Brisbane in the first place, but he did leave Brisbane and I'm sure his heart is still in Brisbane."

Bennett axed Su'A a fortnight ago due to concerns over a slight dip in attitude and form, but the Souths mentor was the first person to endorse his Queensland selection when contacted by Maroons coach Paul Green.

It was Bennett who blooded Su'A at Red Hill in 2016 and Broncos coach Kevin Walters believes the veteran of 72 NRL games could bring some mongrel and aggression to his back row next season.

The Rabbitohs are also fighting to retain Su'A's Maroons teammate Dane Gagai and the Queensland back-rower said the Broncos are in the frame as he looks to finalise his future.

"It does play on your mind (being off-contract), but I'm hoping it will be sorted out shortly," he said. "I know the salary cap is a struggle for Souths at the moment. I'm not sure if I can stay. I know they have a few off-contract and they are talking to 'Gags' (Gagai) as well.

"The Broncos were a good club to start out with. Wayne gave me my debut and I had a good relationship with him. But then he left and I didn't want to leave the Broncos, but that's the way things panned out and I ended up playing Origin at Souths, so I am grateful for that.

"I do know the Broncos well. I don't know if I will end up there, but in the next few weeks I would definitely like to sort something out.

"Brisbane is home and always will be, but I've found a really good home in South Sydney, too. It's a big decision I have to make when the time comes. Hopefully I can sort things out soon."

The Broncos are also chasing another back-rower in Su'A's Queensland teammate Kurt Capewell, but he is expected to opt for the Cowboys or stay loyal to Penrith.

Su'A backed up from Origin I for Souths last week in their 24-10 defeat of Newcastle, but Bennett said he never planned to pick the New Zealand-born forward for the Broncos clash.

"We had four players out last week and three middles, so Jaydn played, but he was never going to get a chance this week," Bennett said.

"Jaydn knows why he was dropped. I will keep it between us. He knows what he has to do. He knows what I want. The other guys are doing the job and he has to wait to get an opportunity."

Originally published as Bennett's big call on Queensland Origin star