Tomic bombs in Wimbledon nightmare

It didn’t go according to plan for Bernard Tomic.

It didn’t go according to plan for Bernard Tomic.

A WOUNDED Bernard Tomic has crashed out of Wimbledon qualifying with a straight-sets loss to Belgian Davis Cup player Ruben Bemelmans.

Tomic required courtside treatment for a leg injury midway through the 6-3 6-1 6-2 defeat which took only one hour and 20 minutes.

The one-time world No.17 had been hoping to emulate his run through qualifying in 2011, when he went on to become the youngest men's quarter-finalist at The All England Club since Boris Becker 25 years earlier.

But it was obvious from the outset of Thursday's match that Tomic was in for a struggle.

He dropped serve in the opening game and was unable to find a way back into the first set.

He called for the trainer after being broken for a third time to fall behind 5-1 in the second and dropped serve yet again early in the third.

Tomic's defeat comes a year after he was fined $20,000 for saying he was "a little bored" and had feigned injury during a listless first-round loss to Mischa Zverev at tennis' greatest event.

The fallout continues, with Tomic now struggling to regain his place in the world's top 100 after spiralling to No.243 after flirting with reality TV earlier this year.

Four other Australians are in final-round qualifying action on Thursday, aiming to join Nick Kyrgios, Matt Ebden, John Millman, Alex de Minaur, Jordan Thompson and James Duckworth in the men's main draw.

At least one is guaranteed a spot in Friday night's draw with Alex Bolt taking on fellow South Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Jason Kubler can book a first appearance at the All England if he beats seasoned Canadian Peter Polansky.

And Queensland left-hander John-Patrick Smith takes on American Michael Mmoh. Australia's three women in second round qualifying all crashed out at the Bank of England sports ground in London.

Townsville's Lizette Cabrera lost to 18-year-old American Claire Liu 6-4 4-6 6-1 with Priscilla Hon also going out to an American, Jamie Loeb prevailing 6-4 6-4. Arina Rodionova, who was Australia's only first-round winner at Wimbledon last year, went out to Romanian world No.197 Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Rodionova looked in control after taking the first set but struggled with her serve as the match progressed and lost 5-7 6-4 6-4.