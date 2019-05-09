Berserker residents paint picture of afternoon blaze

FIERY BLAZE: Eyewitnesses recalled the moment a fire ripped through a Berserker home.

UPDATE 6pm: AN eyewitness has described the moment she saw a fire break out in Berserker this afternoon.

A neighbour told The Morning Bulletin she believed the smoke travelled between three and four storeys into the sky from the Livingstone St residence.

Another neighbour recalled the moment she drove home to see the flames rise from underneath the two-storey house.

She described the flames reached the floorboards.

As you walked closer to the scene, a strong sense of support and community was clear to the eye.

5.45PM: ALL PERSONS have been accounted for in a house fire in Livingstone St, Berserker.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have reported the house is fully engulfed.

All persons have been accounted for.

5.20PM: FIRE fighters are at the scene of a house fire in North Rockhampton .

Initial reports indicate large amounts of smoke are coming from the home on Livingstone St, Berserker.

All occupants have been accounted for.

QFES are calling for back up and also an urgent response from Ergon Energy.

More to follow.

5.10PM: A HOUSE is believed to be on fire in North Rockhampton.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a private residence on Livingstone St, Berserker at 5pm.