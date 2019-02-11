Grammys 2019: Best and worst dressed

Andrea Echeverri, of Aterciopelados, arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

THE 2019 Grammy Awards are held today, with hip-hop stars with Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Childish Gambino and Cardi B each scoring several major nominations.

And it's a busy day for awards shows, with Britain's BAFTAs taking place just hours ago - and Aussie Margot Robbie dazzled on the red carpet there.

But while the BAFTAs are all A-list elegance and refinement, music stars at the Grammys usually take a few more fashion risks - for better or worse. While we waited for stars to arrive we took a trip down memory lane at some of the most bizarre Grammys fashions from years past.

But now, to this year's red carpet:

Little-known singer Joy Villa has a history of attention-grabbing Grammys outfits - a few years back she wore a dress emblazoned with Trump's 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN' slogan. This year, she wants Trump to 'BUILD THE WALL':

Joy Villa arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center wearing a dress that reads "Build the Wall" in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

TV personality Jeannie Mai's catsuit seems... hard to go to the bathroom in:

Jeannie Mai arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Camilla Cabello's giving us 'sparkly snuggie' in her dress:

Camila Cabello arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Singer Saint Heart looks like a beautiful butterfly. Presumably she left her cocoon in the limo.

Saint Heart arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Ricky Martin brought his son, who is only a child but already cooler than I'll ever be:

Ricky Martin and son. Picture: Getty

Diplo's really happy to be here!!!!

Diplo. Picture: Getty

Think 'Ricky Rebel' (I don't have a clue either) is a Trump supporter or he just got this jacket at Vinnies?

‘Ricky Rebel’, apparently. Picture: AP

Tierra Whack, how many Muppets had to die to make this coat?

Tierra Whack, how many Muppets had to die to make this coat? Picture: AP

Go Ben Harper for daring to venture beyond the standard male 'black tie' red carpet dress code:

Ben Harper arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Not sure if you'll win a Grammy? Be like Colombian rock band Aterciopelados, and dress as one:

Andrea Echeverri, of Aterciopelados, arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Watch the Grammy Awards in Australia:

Red carpet live: E! Entertainment, 10am - 12pm AEDT

Ceremony live: Fox8, 12pm - 3:30pm AEDT