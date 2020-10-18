Best Brownlow fashion moments of past 30 years
Melbourne has few red carpet events but the Brownlow Medal is the one to watch.
Here are 30 of the most memorable fashion moments from footy's glamorous night of nights.
REBECCA JUDD, 2004
Perhaps the Brownlow's most iconic moment. The barely there red dress that got the nation talking and kickstarted a career. Rebecca Twigley who became Rebecca Judd etched her name into the world forever.
HAYLEA COONEY, 2008
Haylea Cooney has a laugh about it now. In 2008 after winning the Brownlow, her partner, Bulldogs star Adam Cooney, told the crowd how he proposed to her using a burger ring.
"I wasn't going to make the mistake of buying her a ring that she did not like and I know she likes burger rings. I thought I'd slip one on her," he said at the time.
"We have upgraded from the burger ring which is good. I think she went out the next day and picked out a ring and rang me up and said come and pay for it. I was happy to do that."
Cooney, who hasn't been to the Brownlow since 2017, said she might honour the burger ring if she returns.
"Maybe burger ring earrings, or a burger ring dress,'' she said.
"It was a great night and something we'll always remember."
RACHEL MCLEOD, 2006
Nothing says love more than having your partner's jumper number diamond encrusted on your back. Rachel made a statement with husband Andrew McLeod's 23.
SARITA HOLLAND, 2002
SARITA Holland says the prestige of being at the Brownlow overshadowed her embarrassment about wearing a real life footy dress.
"The funny thing about that is I was 18 or 19 years-old and (partner) Brodie had never been invited to the Brownlow so it was a big deal,'' she said.
"I had no idea I would be wearing that and I felt embarrassed. It was the most uncomfortable thing. But I was going to the Brownlow so I said I'll do that, sure.
"I was nearly crying about it and even on the night feeling so ridiculous about it. I just remember thinking how can I get out of this."
Holland wore the dress as part of an AFL Record promo.
"They used to do it every year and used to dress someone and come up with an idea,'' she said.
"It just so happened that mine was by far the worst. I was like cool, I get to go to the Brownlow, how fun. I felt like I redeemed myself the next year but no one talks about that!
"As soon as I could get out of it I did.
"There are none of these fun fashion moments anymore, everyone is dressed by a stylist and looks amazing. I still can't live it down!"
JESINTA FRANKLIN, 2010
After winning Miss Universe Australia in 2010, Franklin, then Campbell, asked Triple M host Eddie McGuire to play cupid and help her find a Brownlow date. Brad Sewell was the lucky man.
JESSIE MURPHY, 2016
The blonde beauty was voted best dressed in a bejewelled but revealing gown. The wife of Marc Murphy duly accepted the red carpet baton.
BRYNNE EDELSTEN, 2009
It's hard to decide between Brynne the mirror ball in 2012 or Brynne in a barely-there flesh-flashing ill-fitting bikini. Either way, Dr Geoffrey Edelsten was the happiest man in the room.
GABI GRECKO, 2014
Edelsten's new partner wore a self-designed gothic gown, which even included a Freddy Krueger-like metal spiked glove.
TANIA BUCKLEY, 2001
The G-string moment is etched in Brownlow folklore. Nathan Buckley's then-girlfriend Tania Minnici showed a bit of cheek when she sashayed down the red carpet with her jewel encrusted underwear on show.
NADIA BARTEL, 2019
Too many memorable moments to count, but last year's J'Aton dress had the wow factor. It was also her first Brownlow solo, after splitting from Jimmy and working for broadcaster Channel 7.
MOANA HOPE, 2017
Wearing a sleek navy tuxedo AFLW player Moana Hope walked hand-in-hand with her stunning model girlfriend Isabella Carlstrom in a Con Ilio dress. It was their first official function together.
NATALIE BASSINGTHWAIGHTE, 2004
The singer's Kookai dress was detailed with a cascading account of the ladder's top eight while fellow actor Blair McDonough wore a dinner shirt printed with an iconic footballer image.
KELLY TISDALE, 2005
The partner of Bulldog Daniel Giansiracusa wore the actual Brownlow, stitched into her teal green backless dress.
MELANIE SMERDON, 2005
The one-time Big Brother intruder found herself on the arm of St Kilda's Nick Dal Santo baring her midriff and leaving little to the imagination.
JORDAN ABLETT, 2016
Wearing a killer J'Aton Couture look, the Gladiator-inspired red dress with double slit skirt was paired with daring black thigh-high boots.
MARDI DANGERFIELD, 2016
With tresses braided into cornrows Dangerfield was the standout lady in red. The look was completed when she wore Patrick's Brownlow Medal around her neck later in the night.
ANNIE NOLAN, 2016
Wearing a power suit like her husband Liam Picken, Nolan stepped out with confidence and style. She captioned the shot of the couple with the hashtag 'Twinning'.
ALEX PENDLEBURY, 2019
Collingwood's first lady sported the most precious accessory in fine style last year. The baby bump, with her second child, was beautifully worn.
SARAH ROUGHEAD, 2017
News emerged hours before the red carpet that Roughead was expecting her first child and it was the ultimate classy reveal.
JESSIE MURPHY, 2017
Dressed in a stunning silver frock, the wife of Marc Murphy showcased her burgeoning bump to perfect effect.
BRIT SELWOOD, 2016
Always lauded for her beauty and style, Selwood's now husband Joel carried her train along the red carpet.
LUCY CORNES, 2010
Cornes didn't have the glitz and glitter you'd normally see in a Brownlow dress, but Lucy's look was a favourite.
TAYLOR WILSON, 2009
The girlfriend of Pies star Dane Swan was dripping in diamonds, in a gown worth $500,000 by Melbourne designer Aldo Terlato. It had 1105 diamonds sewn into it.
BRODIE HOLLAND, 2005
The dress code went out the window when Holland showed up in a coloured suit and complimentary tan shoes and golden tie. It forced the AFL to declare they would refuse entry to players who flout the black tie dress code.
EMMA HAWKINS, 2019
The mum of two showed off cleavage that only many can envy in a navy long sleeve floor length gown.
SHANE CRAWFORD, 2004
The metallic Hawthorn-inspired suit proved it's not only the women who can have a shocker on the red carpet.
NAT FYFE, 2015
It was during a morning phone interview, after winning the Medal, when the Docker was photographed shirtless, sending social media into a frenzy. He repeated the bare moment after winning again last year.
LAURA CSORTAN, 2001
The TV presenter made a statement in a dress made from fabric showing the AFL Record Grand Final souvenir footy poster
FIONA MILLS, 2003
The Block contestant made an interesting choice with a halter-neck gown that featured the signatures of all the 2003 skippers.
GRAHAM TEASDALE, 1977
the brown velvet suit made famous by 1977 winner Graham Teasdale was a last-minute replacement after a formal hire shop lost his paperwork.
RELATED 30TH BIRTHDAY STORIES:
THE BEST SONGS OF THE PAST THREE DECADES
MARK KNIGHT'S FAVOURITE CARTOONS
THE BEST FOOTY PLAYERS OF PAST 30 YEARS
Originally published as Best Brownlow fashion moments of past 30 years