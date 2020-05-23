Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jimmy Bryant was killed in a tragic accident near Thangool on February 12, 2016.
Jimmy Bryant was killed in a tragic accident near Thangool on February 12, 2016.
News

Best friend files lawsuit for CQ car crash in 2016

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
23rd May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 22 YEAR old who should have been enjoying his young adulthood and going through university is instead still suffering the effects of seeing his best friend die in a tragic accident near Biloela in 2016.

Mikeal Albury-Brady is now suing RACQ for almost $500,000 in damages for personal injury.

He was in the car with four others on February 12, 2016, when it rolled on Eichmann’s Rd, near Thangool.

Mr Albury-Brady’s best friend, James ‘Jimmy’ Bryant, suffered severe neck and head injuries in the accident and died at the scene.

Jimmy, 17 and a Biloela State High School student, was well known and his death was felt across the community.

Jimmy Bryant, 17, was killed in a car crash/ Photo contributed.
Jimmy Bryant, 17, was killed in a car crash/ Photo contributed.

The statement of claim details Mr Albury-Brady and his friend extracted themselves from the car.

It is claimed Mr Albury-Brady suffered from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the accident.

The statement of claim notes RACQ Insurance Limited admitted liability for the accident in full by form of a letter on February 6, 2019.

It is claimed as a result of the negligence from the accident, Mr Albury-Brady suffered pain and loss of amenities of life of $491,194.

Prior to the accident, Mr Albury-Bryant was starting year 12 at Biloela State High School and was working as a food service worker at a local motel.

Mr Albury-Bryant says he had planned to go to university after school and was going to undertake paid employment to support himself through his studies.

It is claimed the impacts of the injuries sustained in the accident, at a tender age, included loss of concentration and attendance on studies, both at high school and attempts at further studies.

The single vehicle crash 10kms south of Biloela.
The single vehicle crash 10kms south of Biloela.

It is claimed as a result of his psychiatric disorders, Mr ­Albury-Brady moved around a lot and suffered periods of homelessness.

He began his first significant period of work since the accident in October 2019 at a cafe in Toowoomba as a first-year apprentice chef.

He claims he enjoys the work but struggles with the stress and pace of work in a busy kitchen.

It is also noted in the damages sought he has not learnt how to drive or obtained a driving license.

Documents were filed in Rockhampton District Court on February 3, 2020, by Alex McKean of Toowoomba’s Hede Byrne and Hall Lawyers.

A notice of intention to defend was filed on March 9.

Other passengers involved in the crash in 2016, Rhees Jewess and Mitchell Leneham, filed to sue RACQ Insurance Limited in April 2018 for a combined $2.3 million.

It was settled in April 2019.

The pair both suffered serious physical injuries and psychological disorders.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIG N’ BOOZY: CQ Police detail illegal bush party

        premium_icon BIG N’ BOOZY: CQ Police detail illegal bush party

        Information Police believe revellers travelled hundreds of kilometres for the camp out at Five Rocks.

        Mass closure: 167 Targets to shut or turn into Kmart

        premium_icon Mass closure: 167 Targets to shut or turn into Kmart

        News Scores of struggling Target stores across Aus will shut forever

        Truck vs car: woman suffers multiple injuries

        premium_icon Truck vs car: woman suffers multiple injuries

        News She was taken to hospital with head and leg injuries.

        REVEALED: Item customers can't get enough of at Rocky store

        premium_icon REVEALED: Item customers can't get enough of at Rocky store

        News Popular retailer forced to restock their products after predicted cold snap prompts...