Best friend files lawsuit for CQ car crash in 2016

Jimmy Bryant was killed in a tragic accident near Thangool on February 12, 2016.

A 22 YEAR old who should have been enjoying his young adulthood and going through university is instead still suffering the effects of seeing his best friend die in a tragic accident near Biloela in 2016.

Mikeal Albury-Brady is now suing RACQ for almost $500,000 in damages for personal injury.

He was in the car with four others on February 12, 2016, when it rolled on Eichmann’s Rd, near Thangool.

Mr Albury-Brady’s best friend, James ‘Jimmy’ Bryant, suffered severe neck and head injuries in the accident and died at the scene.

Jimmy, 17 and a Biloela State High School student, was well known and his death was felt across the community.

Jimmy Bryant, 17, was killed in a car crash/ Photo contributed.

The statement of claim details Mr Albury-Brady and his friend extracted themselves from the car.

It is claimed Mr Albury-Brady suffered from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the accident.

The statement of claim notes RACQ Insurance Limited admitted liability for the accident in full by form of a letter on February 6, 2019.

It is claimed as a result of the negligence from the accident, Mr Albury-Brady suffered pain and loss of amenities of life of $491,194.

Prior to the accident, Mr Albury-Bryant was starting year 12 at Biloela State High School and was working as a food service worker at a local motel.

Mr Albury-Bryant says he had planned to go to university after school and was going to undertake paid employment to support himself through his studies.

It is claimed the impacts of the injuries sustained in the accident, at a tender age, included loss of concentration and attendance on studies, both at high school and attempts at further studies.

The single vehicle crash 10kms south of Biloela.

It is claimed as a result of his psychiatric disorders, Mr ­Albury-Brady moved around a lot and suffered periods of homelessness.

He began his first significant period of work since the accident in October 2019 at a cafe in Toowoomba as a first-year apprentice chef.

He claims he enjoys the work but struggles with the stress and pace of work in a busy kitchen.

It is also noted in the damages sought he has not learnt how to drive or obtained a driving license.

Documents were filed in Rockhampton District Court on February 3, 2020, by Alex McKean of Toowoomba’s Hede Byrne and Hall Lawyers.

A notice of intention to defend was filed on March 9.

Other passengers involved in the crash in 2016, Rhees Jewess and Mitchell Leneham, filed to sue RACQ Insurance Limited in April 2018 for a combined $2.3 million.

It was settled in April 2019.

The pair both suffered serious physical injuries and psychological disorders.