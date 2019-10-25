Best in Australia: Rocky recognised

FOUR Rockhampton Hospital rehabilitation researchers are leading the way to improving carer confidence and their efforts have earned them an award at a national conference.

Nurse educator Heather Richardson and nurse manager Sandra Greensill attended the 29th Australasian Nurses Association Conference in Brisbane to showcase their academic poster, which won them the award.

Rehabilitation specialist Dr Ganesh Gnanasekaran and occupational therapist Simone Stokes are the other two team members behind research topic Improving carer confidence: using structured carer training in rehabilitation patients.

CQ Health executive director rural and district wide services Robert Forsythe was extremely proud of the team, not only for their award-winning poster, but for the valuable research they’ve done.

“Our community can take heart knowing we have a great team of professional clinicians who not only provide wonderful care in our Rehabilitation Unit but are committed to improving treatment options by doing research,” Mr Forsythe said.

“CQ Health’s Research Ready program aims to improve healthcare services using solid evidence gathered locally.”

The research, which started as part of CQ Health’s Research Ready program, is about providing appropriate training and practical skills to carers.

The research is aimed at carers who will look after patients who have experienced a cognitive or physical impairment and are being discharged to home.