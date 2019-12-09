Best in state bike stars at East St show

Graham Nedwich and his award-wining 1959 Bonneville at the Old Bikes Show in Rockhampton

Pride of place at Rockhampton’s Old Bikes Show on Saturday was the ‘59 Bonneville that won a swag of awards at the Gold Coast earlier this year.

Graham Nedwich imported the motorcycle from Massachusetts, US, and spent many hours doing it up to take out Bike of the Show at the Club Laverda Concourse in July.

Rockhampton's Old Bike Show at 45 East St

It was parked next to his wife’s 1911 bike, the earliest of the models up until the 1988 cut-off.

The Bonneville celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the Honda CB750 its 50th.

They were among over 40 bikes which attracted locals and visitors to 45 East St, as part of the Historic Motorcycle Club of Qld - Rockhampton branch’s calendar.

Nearly 50 members also participate in fundraising, overnight rallies and a “gentleman’s ride” every year.

Peter Nuss, Dayle Malone, Miriam Nuss and Alan Gould at the Old Bikes Show

“You can’t get an idea what’s around until these shows bring the bikes out of the woodwork,” Mr Nedwich said.

“Some of them are riders, others sit around in sheds for people to fix up.”

President Pete Lindley said the club is a great social outlet for people who love fixing things.

“We have a young bloke in the club who’s only got his L plates,” he said.

“With over 1200 Queensland club members, there’s always someone to give you a hand working out to restore the vintage bikes.”