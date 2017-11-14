Best in the biz put CQ tourism on the map

ONLY the highest standard of customer service is worthy of the Queensland Tourism Awards, but two CQ businesses have taken the crown.

After more than 100 hours of nominating, mystery shoppers and consistency tests, Empire Apartments and The Waterline Restaurant earned one of the most prestigious tourism awards for the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Queensland's $25b tourism industry recognised its most outstanding and dedicated individuals last Friday night, hanidng out more than 80 awards to worthy recipiants.

First time entrants, The Waterline Restaurant at Roslyn Bay Marina, were one of the lucky few winning a Gold Award for in the Tourism Restaurants and Catering Services category.

Customer Service Supervisor at Keppel Bay Marina Sharon Spelling, Executive Chef at The Waterline Restaurant Matt Smith, General Manager Keppel Bay Marina Kylie Smith. CONTRIBUTED

General manager Kylie Smith said the award was an honour and it acknowledged the complete dining service the restaurant offered.

"The food, the service, the location and that little bit extra that makes our restaurant an essential part of the Capricorn Coast holiday experience,” she said.

"We are right here 'where the reef meets the beef.'

"This award is a well deserved recognition of our fantastic team, who work so hard to deliver a fantastic dining experience for all our guests."

Empire Apartments also took home two awards for Rockhampton and were awarded a Gold Award for the Best Business Event Venue and a Silver Award for Deluxe Accommodation.

Zac Garven from Empire Apartment Hotel, Sharon Spelling from Keppel Bay Marina, Conference Manager Empire Alyssa Tate, CEO Capricorn Enterprise Mary Carroll, General manager of Keppel Bay Marina Kylie Smith, LSC Mayor Bill Ludwig, Tourism Marketing Manager Capricorn Enterprise Deanne Bowd. CONTRIBUTED

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said both businesses were among the most exceptional in the region who provided high and consistent business practices.

"We are incredibly proud of our hard working operators,” she said.

"And to take out two Gold and a Silver for our Capricorn precinct in the Southern Great Barrier Reef Destination, which took out a total of seven awards, is a record!” she said.

"The teams at Empire Apartment Hotel and Waterline Restaurant deserve these accolades and we are so very proud of them and thank them for helping put our destination on the map." she said

As winners of Gold Awards, both businesses will gain automatic entry into the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards next year.