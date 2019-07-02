Best in the bridal business: DejaVu hits high note at awards

PICTURE PERFECT: Danae McGuire and Heath Kershaw on their wedding day at Cawarral, one of Casey Glasby's favourite photographs DejaVu Photo and Film has taken over the years.

AN INTERSTATE move hasn't held Rockhampton's Casey Glasby back from being the best in the business.

Casey, the wife of State of Origin Maroons prop and Newcastle Knights NRL player Tim Glasby, is the founder and business owner of DejaVu Photo and Film.

Last month, the business was awarded runner-up for video production at the prestigious Queensland Australian Bridal Industry Awards.

Casey started the business seven years ago in Rockhampton with her friend Keanna Hopkins, who later left the business to pursue family life.

Casey with footballer husband Tim Glasby and son Parker late last year. Instagram

"I have always loved editing, I did a bit in school and uni and I just really loved it ... I thought why not film weddings,” she said.

"I was just doing weddings for $50 ... to get experience and how to use the camera and kept practising.”

Within a year, her husband Tim was offered a role with the Melbourne Storm and rather than shutting the business, she moved it with her.

She employed a team to shoot the videos and photos around Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Central Queensland and she edited the videos from home.

The couple were in Melbourne for six years before moving to Newcastle in October last year.

"The team in Rocky do all the filming and I do editing and the running of the business,” she said.

Wedding video: This is "Amy + Adam - Henderson Park" by DejaVu Photo&Film on Vimeo, the home for high quality videos and the people who love them.

"Some of the others do the editing and they all have roles they do.”

Now a mum to two-and-half year-old boy Parker and pregnant with her second baby, due in September, she has had to let go of the reins a little.

She credited the smooth operation of running the business remotely to one of her staff, Tim Law, who has been with her a long time.

Jim and Lacey McLeod are also on the team as well as Bonnie Cheung.

"Once I got Tim on board ... he is incredible and Jim ... they are just so passionate and their filming,” Casey said.

"There's always a thought with me having to take a step back that could be the end but I am just so lucky to have the team, I feel so lucky to have them.

Casey Glasby, owner of DejaVu Photo and Film with one of her Rockhampton-based videographers, Tim Law, at the Australian Bridal Industry Awards. Contributed

"I might be the owner but it wouldn't be successful without them, we're a team.

"The moving was a bit tough but because I have such a great team I don't have to worry too much and it runs quite smoothly.”

From small beginnings, the business has gained momentum organically.

"It's just grown, people like our work and it's all word of mouth,” she said.

"You do a couple of weddings and often someone at the wedding is getting married and if they like the video they get in touch.”

While she has had to move twice, she never considered moving the business with her.

Despite being CQ based, DejaVu is able to travel as well.

"It started in Rocky and the clientele and word of mouth was there.

"We love that area but we love travelling as well,” Casey said.

She noted how much husband Tim helps her with the business and helps her juggle the work and mum balance.

"He is really supportive, he is a really hands-on dad, he can help out to do a bit of work, he also has a background in financial planning, so helps with that,” she said.

And her recent accolade shows how good DejaVu's work is.

The ABIA awards are completely judged on client feedback and ratings, not by a set of judges, which makes it a bit more special.

Danae McGuire and Heath Kershaw on their wedding day on April 13 at Cawarral. Some of Casey Glasby's favourite photographs DejaVu Photo and Film has taken over the years. DejaVu Photo and Film

"I am just so happy... it's great, we are making the clients happy, they love what we do. That's really rewarding,” Casey said.

Last year they came sixth in the video production category and next year they hope to be first.

Heading into this year's awards, they weren't expecting a top three win, but just hoping to beat their six.

"Coming second is amazing, I am very happy with that,” she said.

It was also a night to mix and celebrate with those in the bridal industry.

"We sat at a table with a few different businesses, there was a wedding dress designer, a venue from Brisbane, a celebrant.

"It was just a great night.

"It's a time to celebrate all the hard work you have done,” she said.

On farm weddings can have a magical backdrop, like this Biloela farm. DejaVu Photo and Film

Casey said DejaVu's style of work sets them apart from other creatives in that they are quite unique.

"We really focus on good communication, making sure what they are after,” Casey said.

"We are friendly and happy and we really enjoy what we do.

"We often make friends from the wedding, we enjoy being there.

"It's a happy workplace ... we love what we do.”

With a plethora of breathtaking locations around Central Queensland, Casey couldn't pinpoint her favourite place to shoot.

She and Tim were married at Henderson Park, so that will always hold a special place in her heart.

