Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Employment

Best jobs to get in a COVID world

7th Dec 2020 6:11 AM

 

The pandemic has changed the world of work for almost all of us and, going into the future, it will continue shape the types of jobs that will boom and bust.

As Scott Morrison looks to get the economy ticking again he is looking at nation's most resilient occupations and high-demand industries, to see where the most potential is.

Today he will be aided by new National Skills Commission data which shows the jobs that will boom or fall by the wayside in a COVID world.

The National Skills Commission data breaks down industries by the best performing jobs.
The National Skills Commission data breaks down industries by the best performing jobs.

Seen by The Australian, the data shows the most resilient jobs will be in the health sector, including those in aged care and disability, and mental health professionals, as well as the transport, agriculture and education sectors, with ongoing demand for high school teachers, plant operators and delivery drivers.

The data shows that accommodation, hospitality and manufacturing will be hardest hit.

However, National Skills Commissioner Adam Boyton told The Australian there were "signs of recovery" in the labour market, as the states and territories continue to reopen their economies and contain the COVID-19 spread.

coronavirus employment health jobs pandemic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Liquidated CQ tech company files lawsuit against ATO

        Premium Content Liquidated CQ tech company files lawsuit against ATO

        Technology The liquidator has claimed $250,000 of payments were made during a time the company was insolvent

        Students celebrate being named first ‘Recycling Hero School’

        Premium Content Students celebrate being named first ‘Recycling Hero School’

        Education The Recycling Hero School model is unique to the Rockhampton region.

        Man’s violent rampage at popular CQ pub

        Premium Content Man’s violent rampage at popular CQ pub

        Crime He caused more than $1000 worth of damage to the establishment after being asked to...

        LETTERS: real meat is green

        Premium Content LETTERS: real meat is green

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce cartoon and letter to the editor about plant based meat