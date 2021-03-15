Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Support the brunch spots in your local area. Source: News Corp Australia
Support the brunch spots in your local area. Source: News Corp Australia
Lifestyle

Best of Rockhampton: Nominate the Best Brunch now

by Matt Preston
15th Mar 2021 4:45 PM

Brunch with friends on a lazy weekend morning has to be one of life's simple pleasures. But where do you choose to have yours?

Perhaps you stick with the classic avocado on toast with a wedge of lemon, or maybe you prefer a layered acai bowl packed with health and vitality.

For me? Well, I am partial to a fritter stack with bacon and a perfect poached egg, or perhaps smoked salmon with creamy scrambled eggs and dill, and then there's the joy of bacon and eggs in a roll or with the full catastrophe...

Along with Delicious and your local newspaper, this month I'm looking for your favourite brunch spot.

Nominate your best brunch local today and maybe see it as a sign to book in for this weekend?

 

Nominate your favourite place on this Facebook post and they will be in the running to be crowned Best Brunch in Rockhampton.

Nominations close at 8am on Thursday, March 18, and will be taken from comments on this post. Finalists will then be listed in an online poll on Thursday, March 18, for subscribers to vote for the winner. Then we'll do the Big Reveal on Monday, March 29.

View Survey

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Best of Rockhampton: Nominate the Best Brunch now

best brunch editors picks food food and entertainment rockhampton cafes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire breaks out in Wandal home

        Premium Content Fire breaks out in Wandal home

        News A fire crew was sent out about 3.15pm.

        • 15th Mar 2021 3:58 PM
        First apprentice hired at Rocky’s Hillcrest Private Hospital

        Premium Content First apprentice hired at Rocky’s Hillcrest Private Hospital

        Health Taleisha has landed her dream job as an apprentice chef.

        • 15th Mar 2021 3:27 PM
        Stakeholders riding high: ‘How good is this for Rocky?’

        Premium Content Stakeholders riding high: ‘How good is this for Rocky?’

        Horses Five Rockhampton-connected horses win big at mega Gold Coast races.

        Wonder of the Capricorn Caves on display on national TV show

        Premium Content Wonder of the Capricorn Caves on display on national TV show

        TV ‘I feel so grateful to come to work every day.’