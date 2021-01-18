Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Support the cafes that bring you your favourite cuppa. Source: News Corp Australia
Support the cafes that bring you your favourite cuppa. Source: News Corp Australia
Lifestyle

Best of Rockhampton: Nominate the Best Cafe now

by Matt Preston
18th Jan 2021 12:00 PM

THE best coffee, the best sandwich, the best vibe; we're kicking off our Delicious Local's 2021 search to find the place that has them all - the Best Cafe in Rockhampton.

Espresso your opinion and tell us why yours should make our shortlist of the city's favourites by nominating them on our Facebook page from today, Monday, January 18.

What happens inside the coffee mug is only half the story.

When people ask me about my favourite cafes, I'm drawn to welcoming places where the staff are upbeat, there's a warm, constant chatter, and there's something good to eat from a homemade slice to a healthy salad.

If I can sit outside on a sunny day, all the better.

The best cafes have the best of everything - the best food, the best coffee beans, the best personality.

Whether you prefer a cappuccino with a focaccia or a latte with a homemade scone - we want to know which cafe in Rockhampton you think does it best.

Who gives you that early morning buzz? Maybe you need a gluten-free choice? Or some fresh air with alfresco dining? Is the service slick and friendly? Does someone put a smile on your face?

 

Nominate your favourite place on this Facebook post and they will be in the running to be crowned Best Cafe in Rockhampton.

Consistency is key, along with taste and quality customer service.

We'll filter through the nominations and publish a shortlist for voting on Thursday, January 21. Then we'll do the Big Reveal on Monday, February 1. Bottoms up!

 

What is your favourite type of coffee?

Originally published as Best of Rockhampton: Nominate the Best Cafe now

More Stories

editors picks food lifestyle rockhampton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ family opens home to four kids after mum dies

        Premium Content CQ family opens home to four kids after mum dies

        News A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family make modifications to their home to accommodate for their now family of eight.

        GARDENING COLUMN: Kershaw Gardens summer plant gems

        Premium Content GARDENING COLUMN: Kershaw Gardens summer plant gems

        Gardening Check out the column from Neil Fisher this week

        Organiser thrilled by response to Rocky RaceCourse Markets

        Premium Content Organiser thrilled by response to Rocky RaceCourse Markets

        News ‘All the stallholders are following me over and there are lots of new ones...

        Opinion: Better to be safe than sorry when it comes to COVID

        Premium Content Opinion: Better to be safe than sorry when it comes to COVID

        Opinion Letters to the editor, Facebook comments and Harry’s view.