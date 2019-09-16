Best resourced and least crowded classrooms

An analysis of national data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority has revealed in 2018 The Caves State School had more students per teacher than any other school in the Rockhampton region.

According to the data, The Caves State School had 20.2 students for every teacher, the highest in the area.

The second highest student-teacher ratios were at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School where there was an average of 18.4 students for every teacher.

At St Mary's Catholic Primary School there were 18.4 students for every teacher, the Rockhampton region's third highest.

In contrast there was one teacher for every 3.8 students at Rockhampton Special School, the region's lowest ratio of students per teacher.

The second lowest ratio was at Alpha State School where there were 3.8 students per teacher.

The figures show at Rockhampton North Special School there were 4.2 students per teacher, the third lowest ratio in the Rockhampton region.

According to ACARA the national student-teacher ratio was 13.5 students for every teacher.

Across the country independent private schools had the lowest student to teacher ratios with 11.7 students to every teacher.

Government schools had an average of 13.8 students for every teacher while Catholic schools had an average of 14 students for every teacher.

Student-teacher ratios do not take into account teacher aides or non-teaching staff at schools, only the full-time equivalent teachers.

Rockhampton's most crowded classrooms

The Caves State School: 20.2 students per teacher

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School: 18.4 students per teacher

St Mary's Catholic Primary School: 18.4 students per teacher

Farnborough State School: 17.8 students per teacher

Depot Hill State School: 17.5 students per teacher

Mount Morgan Central State School: 17.4 students per teacher

St Peter's Catholic Primary School: 17.4 students per teacher

St Paul's Catholic Primary School: 17.2 students per teacher

Thangool State School: 17.0 students per teacher

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School: 17.0 students per teacher

Rockhampton's least crowded classrooms

Rockhampton Special School: 3.8 students per teacher

Alpha State School: 3.8 students per teacher

Rockhampton North Special School: 4.2 students per teacher

Goovigen State School: 4.3 students per teacher

Milman State School: 4.4 students per teacher

Gogango State School: 4.7 students per teacher

Ontrack - PCYC Building: 5.4 students per teacher

Aramac State School: 5.6 students per teacher

Marmor State School: 7.2 students per teacher

Capella State School: 7.2 students per teacher