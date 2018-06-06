Best-selling author greets book lovers at coast event

Jenn McLeod will be returning to Livingstone Shire to talk to Yeppoon's public about her latest book.

YEPPOON Library is in for a treat this Saturday, as best-selling novelist Jenn J McLeod will return to speak to locals about her experience writing her latest book.

The book, 'A Place To Remember', is Ms McLeod's fifth novel.

She spent three months at Henderson Park Farm Retreat while penning her story and said she was inspired by our region's stunning landscape.

"Something or someone guided us to Henderson Park that year so I could write this story - or should I say rewrite the manuscript I'd set in the quaint and verdant area of Noosa's Hinterland - the perfect setting for a love story,” Ms McLeod said.

"But everything changed when I arrived at Henderson Park and a new story was born. The moment I stepped out of the car a warm wind enveloped me, my boots whipped up the dusty earth, the hairs on the back of my neck prickled and something ignited inside me.

WHAT: Author Talk, inspirations as a writer, writing process and background to the book, 'A Place to Remember'.

WHEN: Saturday, June 9 from 10am-11am.

WHERE: Yeppoon Library, John St.

"Henderson Park was going to be both the ideal inspiration for a novel about a man passionate about the land, and a glorious backdrop for a love story.

"I really enjoy engaging with local readers and writers and sharing my knowledge of the business, and I do encourage listeners to ask questions.”

Libraries, Arts and Culture Councillor Pat Eastwood encouraged aspiring authors and avid readers to attend the morning presentation.

"These Author Talks provide a fantastic opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and tips on writing, but also help to understand the author's writing process and background behind their story,” Cr Eastwood said.