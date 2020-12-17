Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Food & Entertainment

Best supermarket for Christmas dinner savings

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
17th Dec 2020 6:08 AM

 

Christmas dinner staples could cost Australian families 45 per cent more depending on where they choose to stock up on essentials, experts have warned.

New market research from Finder has found a trolley-load at Aldi will set shoppers back at least 30 per cent less than at Woolworths or Coles.

The research compared the prices of 11 essential Christmas items - ham, turkey, prawns, pavlova, custard, orange juice, fruit cake, potato and pasta salads, pineapple and paper plates - and found Aldi shoppers spent $119.55, Coles shoppers $150.85 and Woolworths $151.35.

Over the entire holiday period (December 21- January 2), the average Aussie shopper spends at least $316 on food.

Christmas ham is the most expensive item compared in the study, with a price discrepancy found between the major supermarkets.
Christmas ham is the most expensive item compared in the study, with a price discrepancy found between the major supermarkets.

Christmas ham is the most expensive item to put on the table, but the cheapest option is at Aldi where a five kilogram triple smoked piece of meat costs $59.95, compared to $70 at Woolworths or Coles.

Roast turkey is the item with the greatest discrepancy, with a 40 per cent price difference between the Aldi product and that at Coles or Woolworths.

After a year which saw many Australian families hit hard by the COVID pandemic, personal finance expert Taylor Blackburn urged consumers to be careful with how they spend their money this holiday period.

"There are a lot of factors outside of (consumers') control affecting what they can afford to spend on Christmas dinner this year," Mr Blackburn said.

"COVID job losses and reduced incomes might mean consumers have less money to fork out on a Christmas spread this year.

"Be prepared to shop around for the cheapest options."

He said shoppers who scour the different supermarkets for the best deals stand to save a lot of money.

"There's plenty of bargains to be had with competition at an highest between supermarkets - but consumers need to be prepared to shop around," he said.

"It pays to shop the sales … Give yourself more time.

"It's only one meal on one day of the year, so don't overextend yourself."

Originally published as Best supermarket for Xmas dinner savings

More Stories

aldi christmas dinner christmas shopping basket coles woolies cost of living

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Well known community leader joins Rocky’s mayoral race

        Premium Content Well known community leader joins Rocky’s mayoral race

        News It’s a crowded field of contenders to be Rockhampton’s next mayor but this community leader says he has the vision to lead the region forward.

        ‘Don’t despair’: Kern Arcade business has relocation plan

        Premium Content ‘Don’t despair’: Kern Arcade business has relocation plan

        Business Owners vow to trade on and are currently in negotiations with landlords.

        Busted: Cake decorator’s ‘utensils’ not for baking

        Premium Content Busted: Cake decorator’s ‘utensils’ not for baking

        Crime A Cake decorator has been busted with utensils not being used for cake...

        Warning as CQ cattle killed by savage wild dog pack

        Premium Content Warning as CQ cattle killed by savage wild dog pack

        Rural “When pack size is large like this, they are more than capable of taking down large...