'Best views on the coast': New beachfront restaurant to open

MILLION-DOLLAR VIEW: Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving Club from an aerial view. Tall Poppy Catering will be opening a restaurant upstairs with views from the deck of the main beach. Steven Marshall

AS YEPPOON booms with developments another restaurant on the beach is on the cards.

Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving Club has lodged a development application for a proposed material change of use for a food and drink outlet (restaurant) and function facility for the upstairs area.

This would be leased to a third party and it has been confirmed Tall Poppy Catering have been awarded the contract.

The application explains "as part of a sustainability measure, the club wishes the lease the existing bar and function areas to a commercial operator”.

This would then allow the club to focus on the core business being beach safety, training and education.

The sublease would allow a third party to manage a food and beverage business in the upstairs bar and function hire in the upstairs function centre.

The proposed trading hours would be Thursday, Friday and Saturday to early hours on Sundays.

There would also be the possibility for functions and special events to be held outside of these hours.

The facilities for the lease were extensively refurbished in 2015 following Tropical Cyclone Marcia, except for some of the commercial kitchen facilities which would need to be carried out by the tenant.

YSLSC president Sam Milfull said had been looking into leasing off the area for a couple of years but it had taken some work with approvals required from State Government and council.

The upstairs area was previously staffed on a volunteer basis by the club members.

It was a good revenue for the club but it was not sustainable as members were having to do Saturday night functions with patrols and nippers the next day.

Tall Poppy Catering helps with events and brings in food for catering so it made sense for the committee to chose them.

Tall Poppy's Simon Elford and Edwin Christensen at Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving Club making food.

Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving Club

Yeppoon main beach

New restaurant managed by Tall Poppy Catering

To be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights

Function hire for events

Tall Poppy recently opened 45East in Rockhampton's CBD, a cafe with bar and courtyard for live music and upstairs art studio and gallery.

Mr Milfull said the new restaurant would give people something else to go to on the coast while providing the club with a regular income source, "so it's a win for everything”.

"We're a bit bias but we think its the best view on the coast on the deck,” he said.

"On a Friday afternoon for a meeting place, it's laid back and has an old surf club feel.

"It's complementary to the other venues around the place.”

There is no lift in place but the club has noted they are looking into further government grants to have one installed.

The Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club is a not-for-profit organisation and with 400 active members.

Mr Milful anticipates the approvals would be granted in the next couple of months.

Tall Poppy Catering business partner Matt Cook said they were really excited to offer the new restaurant.

The view of the main beach from the deck Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving Club where the restaurant will be. Chris Ison ROK020516cslsc1

He said most tourists expect a bar and restaurant at lifesaving clubs, like they have Moolooloba and other places.

Yeppoon will finally be able to offer that as well.

"It will create a complete product for the club,” he said.

It hasn't been decided what the menu will include yet but it will be "healthy, fresh and not processed” in a family oriented environment.

"We don't want to be push the beef side or the fatty foods, we want to appeal to club members who have healthy lifestyles,” he said.

The food will also have locally sourced fresh vegetables and meat from Jacque's Coastal Meats.