Best ways to entertain your kids these school holidays

AS the school holiday season draws to a close, let’s look at some different ways your children can entertain themselves before they return to the classroom for the year.

Lego Mindstorm: Your child can learn how to build and code robots using Lego Mindstorm kits.

This free activity is aimed at kids aged 10 years and older.

It will be held at Gracemere Library on Ranger St from 10am today.

Phone 4936 8043 for more information.

The Art of Soap Making: Here’s your chance to make your own bars of soap from scratch through a beginners workshop.

At a cost of $55, it will be held at the Rockhampton Art Gallery from 10.30am on Saturday.

Island Fashion: Touring regional areas, explore the range of free, hands-on art making activities.

Hosted today from 10am at Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Tickets can be purcahsed at www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au.