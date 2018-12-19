Menu
Business

QLD budget airfare site collapses

by Emmaline Stigwood
19th Dec 2018 5:58 PM
BUDGET airfare website Bestjet has collapsed just six weeks after it changed hands leaving customers potentially stranded.

The Queensland-based company's website is down and its new owners have confirmed the company has been placed in voluntary administration with Pilot Partners, a chartered accounting firm in Brisbane.

"The owners of Bestjet can confirm that the business has appointed Nigel Markey and Bradley Hellen of Pilot Partners as the voluntary administrators of the Company and its subsidiaries, Wynyard Travel Pty Ltd and Brooklyn Travel Pty Ltd," a statement said.

"Tickets issued to customers who have booked and paid through Bestjet will be honoured by the relevant airlines."

The company also said customers who have not received their ticket should contact their financial institution or travel insurer.

Bestjet Director, Robert McVicker Jr said its new ownerships plans had not worked out,

"Since we acquired Bestjet in November, we have worked with the former owners to improve the business and customer service experience,' he said.

"Representations made to the company failed to materialise and, unfortunately, we have been left with no choice but to place the business into voluntary administration to determine the best course of action for customers and suppliers, and to see whether Bestjet can continue to trade."

"As the business is now under the control of the Administrators, the owners of Bestjet are not in a position to make further comment."

