Bets on Coalition, ALP 50:50 in Capricornia

CANDIDATES CHALLENGED: Sky News' political debate at the Criterion Hotel featured The Morning Bulletin's editor Frazer Pearce (left), Capricornia candidates Russell Robertson (ALP), Michelle Landry (LNP), Wade Rothery (ONP) and presenter Peter Gleeson. Leighton Smith

IF IT were a horse race, only the bravest of punters would dare bet the house on the ALP or the LNP to win the seat of Capricornia.

As it stands, Ladbrokes has the incumbent Michelle Landry neck-and-neck with her ALP foe Russell Robertson, with both paying $1.85 if they take the seat.

Ladbrokes said there had not been enough betting to predict any sort of trends emerging in either Capricornia or Flynn.

However, the Ladbrokes representative spilled the beans on who were attracting the bets in the two

seats.

"We haven't seen enough betting interest in either Flynn or Capricornia to say categorically there is a trend, but it is a similar story in each electorate,” he said.

"The money is running 2-1 in favour of the Coalition who is a narrow favourite in Flynn ($1.70) and equal favourite with the ALP in Capricornia at $1.85.”

He also noted there were some parties not attracting any bets at all.

"We have taken no money on the Greens or United Australia Party in either seat and a grand total of $18.50 on One Nation, so the money is very much with the major parties as the odds reflect,” the representative said.

Labor and the Coalition have both been betting favourites over the last two months but the gap has since closed to nil.

Flynn is showing LNP incumbent Ken O'Dowd as a tight favourite at $1.70 with Labor's Zac Beers close behind, paying $2.

Flynn's Ladbrokes markets had also posted both major party candidates as favourites over the last few weeks.