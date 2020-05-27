Better road crossings, safety at Rocky schools

Construction of footpath from the St Anthonys Bruigom street carpark access to the traffic signal at Moores Creek Road.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is acting to address road safety concerns at three schools.

Three projects were presented at a council meeting yesterday to be submitted under the School Transport Infrastructure Program.

The meeting agenda notes that most projects will be funded on a 50:50 basis.

For this round of funding, the council has asessed the following projects and was confident the proposed solutions would be successful.

The identified projects are:

Bruigom St: Construction of a footpath from St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School’s Bruigom St car park access to the traffic signal at Moores Creek Rd.

Due to a number of St Anthony’s students using the daycare centre on the corner of Moores Creek Rd and Bruigom St for before and after school care, there is a need to provide a safe crossing point on Bruigom St.

This footpath connects the school to the existing pedestrian crossing at the traffic signals. The cost of the project is $55,659.

New signs and pedestrian refuge crossing point on the RobinsonSt frontage of the North Rockhampton State High School

Robinson St: Construction of a pedestrian refuge crossing point on the Robinson St frontage of North Rockhampton State High School.

A large number of students cross Robinson St in the morning and afternoon to get to the vacant corner lot used for carparking.

Due to the large volume of traffic on Robinson St during school peak times there is a need to provide a safe crossing point. The cost of the project works is $38,500.

The council has already spent money on improvements to the footpath infrastructure surrounding the school in recent years and this project work aims to provide better footpath connectivity to this location.

Plans for road safety works at The Hall State School.

Murray St: Construction of a Stop, Drop and Go Zone along the Murray St frontage of The Hall State School. A large number of parents use Murray St in the morning and afternoon to pick up and drop off students. A more efficient Stop, Drop and Go zone for the school will reduce traffic congestion and improve road safety on the surrounding residential streets, particularly Bapaume St. The cost of the work is $166,000.

The project is supplemented with the provision of cycle and footpath upgrades to the North-Murray St roundabout already delivered through joint TMR funding with a council contribution of $283,000.

The council will continue to work in partnership with TMR and the local schools to investigate and address issues raised by the school community for future inclusion in the School Transport Infrastructure Program.