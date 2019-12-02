Better safety at schools

A NEW children’s crossing and footpath could be constructed at local schools, pending a new Department of Transport and Main Roads program.

The projects were brought to the Rockhampton ­Regional Council infrastructure committee table on Tuesday.

The new program provides funding on improving the safety and operation of schools through new improved infrastructure at the school and/or the surrounding road network.

About $500,000 is available for a new project and most are expected to be funded on a 50:50 basis between the local council and DTMR.

For the initial round of funding, councils have been asked to put forward projects that have already been raised by the schools or residents.

It is noted in the report the council only had a few projects that had been assessed and were confident with the proposed solutions.

Proposed concept plan for St Pauls at Gracemere which would include a footpath to the bus stop.

In Gracemere, construction of a footpath from the frontage of St Paul’s Primary School to the bus stop on Breakspear St has been proposed.

This is one of the main bus stops for high school students who travel to Rockhampton.

The council has already made significant improvements to the bus stop infrastructure and this would provide better connectivity to the site.

It is estimated to cost about $33,000.

There are proposed plans at St Peters Primary School for a children's crossing on Upper Dawson Rd.

The report states that a large number of parents cross the road in the morning and afternoon to pick up and drop off students.

The project will be supplemented with a crossing guard, however this is to be delivered through separate DTMR funding.

The project is estimated to cost just over $19,000.

The council will continue to work with local schools to investigate and address issues raised by the school community for future inclusion in the funding.