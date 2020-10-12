Betting odds show CQ’s election expectations

According to Ladbrokes, Labor currently has the best odds in the seat of Rockhampton, whereas the LNP is expected to win in Gregory and Keppel. Photo: Brett Wortman

According to Ladbrokes, Labor currently has the best odds in the seat of Rockhampton, whereas the LNP is expected to win in Gregory and Keppel. Photo: Brett Wortman

FEWER than three weeks away from the State Election, and based on betting odds, gamblers in Central Queensland expect Rockhampton and Gregory to remain in the hands of their incumbents, but Keppel to flip from Labor to the LNP.

Betting website Ladbrokes, with which The Morning Bulletin’s owner News Corp is partnered, allows people to place money on election results.

For the coming October 31 poll, Labor currently has the best odds for the seat of Rockhampton, whereas the LNP is expected to win in Keppel and Gregory.

With odds of 1.33, Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke seems to be secure in the minds of punters.

Mr O’Rourke is followed by One Nation at 4.50 and the LNP at 7.50.

In Keppel, the LNP seems to be the favourite with odds of 1.80.

Brittany Lauga, who holds the seat at the moment, has odds of 2.10, and One Nation is not far behind at 4.00.

And little money could be made by wagering that incumbent Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar will be supplanted: he has odds of 1.05.

The next best bet in Gregory is for Labor, which has odds of 8.00.

More than 1000 people have betted on the election so far, and Labor has the best odds overall.

Ladbrokes sets its own odds initially and then adjusts them based on bets and external factors, such as polls.

News Corp has been a partner of Ladbrokes since 2018.

Gambling help is available at 1800 858 858 or at this website.