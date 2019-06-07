Between the Posts: Adani may not be cash cow some expect

TOURISM OPPORTUNITIES: Visitors to Great Keppel Island disembark on Fisherman's Beach on the island.

SOME people are putting a lot of faith in Adani getting the go-ahead for their mine, as if this project is going to solve all our unemployment problems.

I don't know how many people in the area are looking for work or how many of those desire to work in the mining business but, from what I've read and seen, this project would only solve a fraction of those unemployment woes in our region.

The proposed mine has been downsized and the workforce will be selected from a wide area.

I have also heard that Adani is proposing to have a lot of tasks mechanised, such as driverless trucks and trains.

Nor will there be a lot of flow-on benefits for our area because people living here would be FIFO workers.

What about all the unemployed in the area who have no ability or desire to obtain work in the mining industry?

Do they wonder why no-one seems to give them a thought?

Most people accept that fossil fuels will one day be replaced by renewable energy sources.

It's a harsh fact of life that, as technology progresses, some skills become redundant.

My first job was as a copy runner in a newspaper and we worked next to people called typesetters, who used to set up the pages of the newspaper by hand.

When it all became computerised, both jobs became redundant.

My brother trained as a typewriter repairer and those machines have also vanished with the advance of the computer age.

No-one mourned when these jobs vanished and the people affected by the changes either re-trained to adapt to new skills or found new work.

It's an unfortunate side effect of what we call progress.

Co-incidentally, I saw a report on TV this week, where people were getting excited about a robot that can pick mangoes more efficiently than people, and there was great interest in it.

Why isn't there uproar at the jobs lost for fruit pickers? I know seasonal fruit picking isn't permanent work and much is done by back-packers but it all has a knock-on effect if the work is taken over by machines.

Why not look to the positive aspects of our local environment to provide more employment?

We have a stunning coastline and islands, access to the Great Barrier Reef and beautiful countryside.

There are lots of attractions on the mainland such as Koorana Crocodile Farm, Heritage Village and Capricorn Caves. Yet the area doesn't seem to attract the numbers of visitors one would expect.

The big Rockhampton Plaza Hotel closed suddenly in Rocky and we have two failed resorts on the coast.

A lot of small businesses would benefit from an influx of visitors, the economy would pick up and more businesses could well be created to lure people to the area.

You can't sit on your bum and complain as the world moves forward, you have to get up and move with it; especially when what we are doing is currently having an adverse effect on the planet.

-- Between the Posts, Malcolm Wells