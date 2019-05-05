BETWEEN THE POSTS: It's time to target the real culprits

Israel Falou of the Wallabies has come under fire for comments about "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters”.

Between the Posts with Malcolm Wells

"I DO not agree with what you have to say, but I'll defend to the death your right to say it.”

This quote is attributed to English author Evelyn Beatrice Hall in 1906.

Free speech is one of the things that democratic societies pride themselves on, and it's something we all believe we have here in Australia. However, there can never be absolute freedom of speech; there are things you are not allowed to express in public because they might be considered offensive or provocative.

I have gay and lesbian friends, and I voted for marriage equality, but I do feel a bit sorry for Israel Folau who was pilloried for an Instagram post which stated that "hell awaits for drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters. Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent”. That post has led to him losing his job for voicing homophobic sentiments.

As a youngster I hero-worshipped a few rugby players and pop stars, so that makes me an idolater; and I certainly fitted the drunk mould. I'm probably a border line candidate for a couple of the other groups.

Yet no-one has expressed outrage at my condemnation to a life of purgatory.

I'm not intending to be flippant, but if Israel is guilty of homophobia, then perhaps we should ban the Bible, because that was where the original quote came from.

Why are the churches still allowed to preach this stuff?

If you are a committed Christian, those words will come as no surprise to you, because the Bible is full of such intolerant speech.

If you are not a religious person, then what is the problem? Just shrug and say: If there is a hell, then at least by the look of that list I'm going to know a lot of people when I get there.

Freedom of speech is a precious thing, but it needs to be used with care. I worked with a woman in NSW who was bitter because her first husband was imprisoned in her homeland Chile for speaking out against the government.

She boasted to me one day that she and fellow protesters had prevented attendees at a G7 meeting from entering a conference in Sydney.

She was a passionate advocate for free speech; yet couldn't see the irony in thwarting the rights of others to voice their opinions.

I would rather hear other people's opinions, even if I disagree with them, than have those people keep their thoughts to themselves.

It's people who keep their opinions bottled up who worry me; because they are usually the ones who finally get frustrated and do something outrageous to get their message across.

We should not instantly attack and vilify people for saying things with which we do not agree, especially when they are espousing the preachings of a religion that we are supposed to look up to as setting standards to live by.

Perhaps it's time to target the real culprits.