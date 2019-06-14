BETWEEN THE POSTS: Kids caring for environment

SIGNS OF SUPPORT: Junior Landcare participants were happy to join the Yeppoon Show parade last Sunday.

EARLIER this year I took photos of a Climate Change march through Yeppoon where the protesters were school kids.

Rather than be impressed, a lot of people complained that these children should be busy learning, rather than skipping school to make a nuisance of themselves. It was suggested that they had been brainwashed into this day of action.

In truth, they were part of world-wide coordinated action to bring attention to something that genuinely worries young people.

Greta Thunberg, a teenager from Sweden, had sparked this action in 2018 when she began a "School Strike 4 Climate” movement in 2018, when she was 15 years old.

Students across the globe walked out on March 15 this year to protest about climate change, and the effects it would have on their future.

No doubt some kids participated just for the hell of it; but having been involved with young people for Junior Landcare and other groups, I know that many of them are genuinely worried about the future of the planet.

I have been pleasantly surprised by the enthusiasm with which school students I meet tackle projects such as weeding, planting and clean ups.

They know the importance of cleaning up our oceans, restoring the native flora and fauna and reducing the damage being done to the planet.

At their age all I ever wanted was to have a good time; but we never had mobile phones, personal computers or the internet to keep us informed of the outside world. Pocket calculators were the most sophisticated technology we had, and they were banned in our school.

A couple of weeks ago we organised a trip to Great Keppel to clean up some of the beaches.

It was heartening to see the young families with their children getting involved.

We have also seen the same level of enthusiasm from youngsters at our coastal planting and clean up days along the coast.

In the past week I attended a session of Junior Landcare at Yeppoon State School to witness the handing over of a worm farm donated by Bunnings. It was received enthusiastically by the students.

The following Sunday our Landcare group was asked to march in the Yeppoon Show parade, honouring local volunteer groups.

A group of Junior Landcare girls, also from the state school, came along with their parents to march with us.

I am not normally one for such events, but the level of their enthusiasm for the event made it a joy to be involved. It's time more of us started to realise that what we are doing to the planet is not only affecting us; it also affects the future generations who will inherit the place when we go.

Schoolchildren of today, with so much ready knowledge at their fingertips, are only too aware of the damage that has been done, and continues to be done, by their elders.

It's time we opened our eyes to the world; and opened our ears to what the kids are saying.