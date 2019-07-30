Beware, minor complaints could progress!

SEASONALITY is an important consideration to be aware of in maintaining health and preventing a minor complaint progressing into a chronic disease.

It goes without saying that seasonal challenges have been on the rise for some time now, with indications pointing toward more to come.

Despite predictions of bleak seasons I have confidence that nature's healing forces will steadily bring balance to seasonality.

I can be certain that our cooperation with natural law will lend a helping hand, regardless of how small it might be.

For example, Cyclone Marcia brought in its wake the felling of thousands of trees throughout CQ.

Critical thinking regarding leaf variety confirmed what I already knew from Western Herbalism knowledge 40 years ago.

Dark leaf foliage plants have robust root systems that may go a long way to withstanding another hit from a cyclone.

Top of the list is without a doubt lilly pilly species, which comprise 50 Australian varieties and a total of over 500 worldwide.

Another Australian native, the Davidson plum, along with the drunken parrot tree, native to South Africa, would also be worthwhile additions to green space throughout CQ.

In fact I will go as far as to say councils throughout our great region should make a concerted effort in growing dark green foliage trees and shrubs along with varieties of parrot-friendly trees and shrubs in our green corridors.

We have all witnessed parrots carrying on at dusk and we never get bored with their antics.

I recall in 1997 the good fortune of coming across Oliver Carter in Toowoomba, a passionate grower with a wealth of knowledge about everything lilly pilly.

At the time Oliver had the largest collection of lilly pilly (Syzygium) species in Australia.

The health benefits to our region is enormous, listening to lorikeets is enough to transform us into Australia's parrot hub.

Cool green leaves are mind soothing and may protect us from going troppo due to the scorching sun.

CQ councils have undertaken some marvellous family friendly projects of recent years, so perhaps we as a community can get fully behind the liveability vision, let's get cracking with a dark green planting scene.

And of cause it must be said that rosemary is the herb par excellence for every household.

A little sprig twice weekly in with your cooking will help reduce stress, lift immunity plus support a happier gut function and good circulation.

Peter Lewis is a registered naturopath practitioner.

