BEWARE: Trap set for 2.5m croc in Fitzroy River

MEMBERS of the public beware: a 2.5m crocodile is roaming the Fitzroy River.

The Department of Environment and Science set a trap last week to capture a crocodile recently seen in the Fitzroy River.

A resident saw an estimated 2.5-metre animal swimming near Pink Lily Sands, about 10km above the barrage, and reported it to DES on October 22.

Wildlife officers investigated and confirmed the presence of a crocodile in that section of the river.

Last Thursday, a baited trap was set in an attempt to capture the animal.

The DES advised people to stay well away from the trap to avoid placing themselves in danger and to increase the chances of the animal being captured.

The maximum fine for interfering with a crocodile trap is $15,138.

The DES said: “Under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, the area of the Fitzroy River above the barrage and 20km upstream is within Zone C (Targeted Management Zone).

“This means that any crocodile that is two metres or greater in length, or any crocodile displaying dangerous behaviour, is targeted for removal.

“Crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible, by calling 1300 130 372. DES investigates all reports it receives.”

The DES warned that the Rockhampton region was known to be croc country, and said people should obey the following guidelines:

– Expect crocodiles in all Rockhampton waterways even if there is no warning sign

– Obey all warning signs

– Be aware crocs also swim in the ocean and be extra cautious around water at night

– Stay well away from croc traps – that includes fishing and boating

– The smaller the vessel, the greater the risk, so avoid using canoes and kayaks

– Stand back from the water’s edge when fishing and don’t wade in to retrieve a lure

– Camp at least 50 metres from the edge of the water

– Never leave food, fish scraps or bait near water, camp site or boat ramp

– Never provoke, harass, or feed crocs

– Always supervise children near the water and keep pets on a lead

– Remember, you are responsible for your own safety in croc country

– Report all croc sightings to DES by calling 1300 130 372.