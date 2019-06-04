Fans ecstatic as Beyoncé speaks in Lion King

Beyoncé’s fans are ecstatic after the lastest Lion King trailer dropped. Picture: Instagram/@beyonce/BW Magazine

Beyoncé has sent her fans into meltdown after Disney released the latest trailer of its Lion King reboot.

Queen Bey finally speaks as her lioness Nala in the latest teaser, which also features the voices of Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as the comedians of the animal kingdom, Timon and Pumbaa.

"Simba, you have to take your place as king," Nala says, after Pride Rock falls to the control of the wicked Scar.

"We need you. Come home."

Twitter lit up with excited after the latest drop, but not everyone was impressed.

When I heard Beyoncé’s voice for the first time in the Lion King trailer *SCREAMING* 😭😩😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/hoQ6I8p5Bd — Dearra’s Twin (@Dimondmichelle_) June 4, 2019

Beyoncé is about to ruin the Lion King and I’m really upset about it. — Juicy Haze (@lezBHonest3910) June 4, 2019

Can't wait for The Lion King remake to suck but be given a pass because it has Beyoncè in it 🙄 — cody (@GENHodgepodge) June 4, 2019

On the weekend, the Lemonade singer, 37, attended the Wearable Art Gala, channelling her character from the upcoming live-action Disney film with pride.

The theme for Tina Knowles-Lawson's annual event was "A Journey to the Pride Lands", and many guests - including Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Tyler Perry and Beyoncé protégés Chloe and Halle Bailey - chose to go all out in regal African garb.

The Halo hitmaker, meanwhile, honoured Nala by literally wearing her face on her chest as part of an intricate Georges Hobeika-designed gold catsuit with layers of sequins and feathers and a matching gilded cape. She finished the look with beaded gold heels by Afffair.

Lawson went full peacock in a sculptural gown dripping with feathers, while Beyoncé's Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams showed up in equally dramatic attire.

The pop icon's 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, clad in a traditional yellow gown and matching headdress, literally brought the night full circle by singing along to The Circle of Life.

The Lion King will hit Australian cinemas on July 19, 2019.

Part of this story originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished with permission.