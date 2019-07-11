Beyonce, Blue Ivy match at premiere

ALMOST more anticipated than the release of The Lion King could be what Beyoncé will wear to promote the live-action Disney film.

The singer, 37, brought high glamour to the premiere in Hollywood with a bejewelled black and silver Alexander McQueen men's blazer over a matching mini dress with floor-length glittering tulle skirt, reports the New York Post.

Beyonce, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter wore matching Alexander McQueen outfits. Picture: AP

The superstar doubled down on the glamour with her accessories, which included piles of Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, a diamond-encrusted clutch and matching strappy heels. She pulled her hair back into a ponytail of cornrow braids with tiny curls slicked to the side of her head.

While Jay-Z was there to support his wife - and Destiny's Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland also attended - Beyoncé brought Blue Ivy as her date.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy walk the red carpet in Hollywood. Picture: AP

The seven-year-old matched her mom in a tuxedo dress of her own with epaulets, also by McQueen. Like Beyoncé, Blue wore her hair in braids, but gathered them in two buns on top of her head, accessorised with sparkling bands.

While she turned heads on the red carpet, Beyoncé did what she does best: dropped a surprise single from the upcoming movie soundtrack ahead of the July 18 theatre release.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy pose with co-star Shahadi Wright Joseph, who voices a young Nala in the movie. Picture: Getty Images for Disney

The song, called Spirit, will also be featured on an album she's curated called The Lion King: The Gift, a compilation of international artists.

Beyoncé voices Nala in the film; Donald Glover voices Simba and sings Can You Feel The Love Tonight with the pop star. Other stars include Seth Rogen (Pumba), Billy Eichner (Timon), James Earl Jones (Mufasa), John Oliver (Zazu) and more.

