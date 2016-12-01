Beyond Gravity in pole position for local showcase

BEYOND Gravity Pole Fitness Academy will be hosting a 'Night with the Stars' showcase at Flamingos Saturday, December 3.
Doors open at 5.30pm and performances kick off at 6pm.
Come and enjoy a night of entertainment and amazing strength, flexibility and stamina as students of all ages and levels perform on stage.
Tickets are $10 and anyone is welcome to attend. Come dressed as your favourite 'celebrity' for your chance to win the best dressed.
For more information visit the Beyond Gravity Pole Fitness - Rockhampton Facebook Page.