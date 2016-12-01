Beyond Gravity in pole position for local showcase

Beyond Gravity Pole Fitness Academy instructor Tamara MacKenzie prepares ahead of the Performance Night at Flamingos Saturday, December 3.

BEYOND Gravity Pole Fitness Academy will be hosting a 'Night with the Stars' showcase at Flamingos Saturday, December 3.

Doors open at 5.30pm and performances kick off at 6pm.

Come and enjoy a night of entertainment and amazing strength, flexibility and stamina as students of all ages and levels perform on stage.

Tickets are $10 and anyone is welcome to attend. Come dressed as your favourite 'celebrity' for your chance to win the best dressed.

For more information visit the Beyond Gravity Pole Fitness - Rockhampton Facebook Page.