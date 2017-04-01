'Beyond the experiences of anyone still alive': urgent flood warning

From (L-R) Rockhampton's Local Disaster Management Committee chair Tony Williams, State Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow converge on the Fitzroy River to discuss the one-in-one-hundred year flood, expected to peak at 9.4m on Wednesday.

AS a flood "beyond the experiences of anybody that's still alive" descends upon Rockhampton, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk diverted from disaster-ravaged Prosepine to deliver an urgent message.

The state's leader arrived at Quay St's historical flood marker, which reveals only two disasters to match or rival the pending flood; 1918 and 1954.

Ms Palaszczuk assured her government would do "anything we possibly can" to assist flood-affected Rockhampton locals, despite concerns resources would be stretched with flooding to the state's south east, and clean up in the north.

Premier visits Rockhampton to talk floods: Annastacia Palaszczuk warns Rockhampton residents to begin preparing for the worst flood in 99 years.

She said extra resources were on the way from Townsville, and talks with the local SES, police and council assured her there were enough emergency personnel.

"I am asking if they do need anything more," she said alongside local and state representatives.

"But at the moment... Rocky is used to dealing with floods, they are very well organised and I have been given confidence today having met with the Local Disaster Management Group and having met with the mayor and the local members, that there is a lot of preparations happening at the moment."

With flows still coming in from the 140,000sq km catchment zone, Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said they were confident, but could not be "100 per cent certain", the 9.4m prediction would remain accurate.

Federal, State and Local government leaders arrive on Quay St, Rockhampton this afternoon as urgent flood preparations begin in the lead-up to a major 9.4m flood, expected to peak at 9.4m on Wednesday.

As locals gathered to listen in on this afternoon's media address, Ms Palaszczuk pleaded they heed council and emergency service warnings.

The urgency of her message was reflected in the faces of those looking over the rising Fitzroy River.

Quay St businesses all appeared closed as locals loaded up their valuables, knowing full well their homes would soon cop Debbie's legacy.

State Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said the Bureau of Meteorology's latest prediction for a 9.4m flood had just reaffirmed local speculation.

He said since ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie, disaster management had been preparing.

State Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne addresses the media on the major flood, expected to peak at 9.4m on Wednesday.

"But as the premier and mayor have said this is a significant event, yes it's not a wall of water, but the level of inundation is going to be at a level beyond that experiences of anybody that's still alive," he said.

"So not trying to exaggerate the situation, simply stating the facts as we know them to be, and it is a significant serious level of flooding and I am absolutely confident that all steps are being made at all levels of Government to make sure that Rockhampton is prepared."

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said more than 3000 homes and 1500 businesses would be impacted.