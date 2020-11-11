‘Beyond thrilled’: O’Rourke official winner in Rockhampton

BARRY O’Rourke will officially return as the Member for Rockhampton after the Electoral Commission of Queensland declared the seat this afternoon.

The ECQ said the official distribution of preferences was currently being undertaken and Labor’s Mr O’Rourke had received a majority of votes.

The full distribution of preferences will be published upon completion.

With 85.77 per cent of the vote counted, Mr O’Rourke holds a strong lead with 13,258 votes or 44.32 per cent.

LNP candidate Tony Hopkins remains in second place with 23.69 per cent of the vote, followed by One Nation’s Torin O’Brien on 12.40 per cent.

In a post on social media, Mr O’Rourke thanked the Rockhampton community for its support.

“The ECQ has just declared the result in the seat of Rockhampton. I’m beyond thrilled to have been elected for a second term and would like to say a big thank you to our community for putting your faith in me again,” he said.

“There’s lots of work to be done – my focus will be on making sure the government delivers on our local election commitments and our economic recovery plan.

“As always, I’ll be doing all I can to support local workers, families, small businesses and community groups.

“Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way, our fantastic team of volunteers and everyone I’ve met and worked with over the past three years.

“I’d also like to wish my opponents all the best.

“It was a hard fought campaign, as these things should be, but the great thing about this country is that we can have a free and open contest of ideas and let voters make the decisions. “That’s something we shouldn’t take for granted – especially not when you look at how things are in many other countries.”

Counting continues in the seat of Keppel, where incumbent Labor MP Brittany Lauga has unofficially been declared the winner.