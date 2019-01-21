Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BHP coal operations in central Queensland. Picture: BHP
BHP coal operations in central Queensland. Picture: BHP
Business

BHP accused of $300m royalty rip-off

21st Jan 2019 11:44 AM

MINING company BHP has been accused of ripping off taxpayers by as much as $300 million in royalties.

According to 6PR, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan is going after the world's largest mining company for iron ore royalties that it believes were deliberately underpaid.

The Western Australian Government reportedly believes BHP has been understating its prices and paying lower taxes for at least 12 years.

It believes BHP owes the state between $200 million and $300 million.

It's been claimed BHP used a wholly-owned Singapore marketing hub subsidiary to understate the price of iron sold Japan and China buyers.

The claim has been the subject of a massive legal dispute that is just being revealed.

Last year BHP paid $530 million to the Australian Tax Office to settle a dispute that may be related to the Western Australia claim.

More Stories

Show More
allegations bhp bhp billiton business mining royalties western australian government

Top Stories

    Get the BBQ ready, Rocky's first masterclass is here

    premium_icon Get the BBQ ready, Rocky's first masterclass is here

    Food & Entertainment 'It's man's primal instinct... playing with fire... it takes us back to the dark ages... cooking huge chunks of meat in the caves'

    Anti-coal group could have final say on Adani

    premium_icon Anti-coal group could have final say on Adani

    News Threatened Species Recovery Hub has been hand-picked by govt

    QLD DROUGHT: CQ dam just 2% off record low levels

    premium_icon QLD DROUGHT: CQ dam just 2% off record low levels

    Rural Sunwater confident there will be rain during the wet season

    How CQ charities are dealing with donation bin dumping

    premium_icon How CQ charities are dealing with donation bin dumping

    Council News "It can be very discouraging when a donation bin looks like a dump.”

    • 21st Jan 2019 11:25 AM