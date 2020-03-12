Menu
The McKell Institute report on Wage-Cutting Strategies in the Mining Industry. Picture: Tony Martin
Business

BHP, WorkPac respond to explosive mine wage-cutting report

Melanie Whiting
12th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
BHP has rejected comparisons made between Operations Services workers and those on labour hire arrangements following the release of a report exposing the impact of mining casualisation.

Federal Labor Leader Anthony Albanese attended the Mackay presentation of the McKell Institute report ‘Wage-cutting Strategies in the Mining Industry’ on Thursday.

The report found $296.95 million is being lost from the Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday economy annually due to the replacement of permanent mining jobs with outsourced labour hire.

A BHP spokesman said employees of its Operations Services subsidiary were permanent workers.

“Operations Services workers are not on labour hire arrangements as is inferred by their inclusion in the McKell report,” he said.

“As such, we reject any parallels that are drawn.”

The spokesman said more than 53,000 people had applied for almost 2000 jobs the organisation has created since its inception.

A spokesman for mining recruitment firm WorkPac also responded to the McKell report.

“WorkPac is proud to offer both casual and permanent employment options for thousands of Queenslanders,” he said.

“Our employees have been able to choose between casual and permanent employment to best suit their personal circumstances since last year.”

bhp billiton mining sector wage cutting workpac
