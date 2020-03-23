BHP’s plan to inject support into struggling communities

The Bowen Basin is a focus area of BHP’s newly established $50 million Vital Resources Fund to help support regional Australian communities which are facing the significant challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds aim is to deliver $100 million into small, local and indigenous businesses by accelerating payments and reducing payment terms to seven days (from 30 days), and to employ a further 1,500 people to support its Australian operations.

18/02/20 BHP CEO Mike Henry. Aaron Francis/The Australian

“BHP stands with the regional communities we operate in.” CEO Mike Henry said.

“With those communities facing significant challenges, we are stepping up in establishing the Vital

Resources Fund, which will provide support in a range of areas such as health services and

resilience building during this difficult time.”

“We know COVID-19 will require a significant collective response from governments, businesses, communities and individuals across Australia. We are determined to play our part as we work through this challenge together.”

The regions to receive the assistance include the Bowen Basin, the Hunter Valley in NSW, Roxby Downs and the Upper Spencer Gulf in South Australia, and the Pilbara and Goldfields regions in Western Australia.

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance's Blackwater Coal Mine.

BHP said it will work with relevant leaders and groups to distribute funding according to local needs and in a manner aligned with government programs and initiatives.

Anticipated areas of support include local and regional health networks for critical infrastructure, services and workforces, essential community services, community mental health and resilience social partners and community leaders to support rural and remote indigenous communities.

Long term initiatives include working with governments at all levels to increase resources and training available to jobseekers.

As part of the roll out, Job vacancies have already been made available including positions for hygienists, mine operators, engineers, and jobs in pre-stripping