Bicycle on Macca’s menu for drive-through thief

The man took a black and blue-coloured mountain bike from the drive-through. Picture: File

A 52-YEAR-old man stole a bike from the drive-through of a North Rockhampton McDonald’s because he was having problems with his car, Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard today.

Laurie Geoffrey Charles Cox made a “stupid” and “opportunistic” decision on May 30, defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said.

The court heard multiple CCTV cameras captured Cox parking his car at a McDonald’s restaurant about 6.30am before walking through the drive-through and taking a black and blue-coloured mountain bike that was leaning against a wall.

He then rode the bike back past his car exiting the carpark, and was later filmed returning on foot.

On October 22, police interviewed Cox, who initially said he had no knowledge of the incident; after being shown the camera footage, however, he refused to continue the interview.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said to Cox that “If you’re a dishonest person it just occurs to you to help yourself”.

“You’re getting to that age now where you’re not youthful – you can’t blame that,” she said.

Cox was fined $500 on top of an $800 restitution for the bike.