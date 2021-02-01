Bicycle rider flees from police after multiple warnings

A young Central Queensland man fled from police on his bicycle after being warned multiple times to stop riding without a helmet.

Joshua David John Osborne, 21, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 15 to one count each of obstruct police and riding a bicycle without a helmet.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police saw Osborne riding a bicycle without a helmet in Gracemere on January 2.

Mr Boyd said Osborne told police he was pursuing unknown persons who had stolen his brother's scooter.

He said police advised Osborne to stop riding his bicycle until he had a helmet.

About 11 minutes later, police were patrolling along Anna Meares Ave and saw Osborne enter the street from Origano Ave riding his bicycle still without a helmet.

Mr Boyd said police asked Osborne why he was riding his bicycle without a helmet and he responded it had been stolen.

He said police instructed Osborne to move to the side and he responded with, "Are you serious?" before riding away on his bicycle.

About four minutes later, police once again came across Osborne riding his bicycle on Soligo Ct.

Mr Boyd said police informed Osborne he was under arrest and if he did not stop, he would be obstructing police.

He said Osborne rode past the police vehicle, down Amy St and out of sight.

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said her client's helmet had been stolen and he was looking for his brother's scooter, which had also been stolen.

Ms Lynch said her client understood he shouldn't have been riding the bicycle without a helmet.

She said her client didn't hear the officer say he would be charged with obstruct police if he left but accepted he shouldn't have fled when they were trying to talk to him.

Osborne was fined $450 with criminal convictions recorded.