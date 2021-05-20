Bid to make your daily commute faster

Here’s what the Victorian budget has to offer commuters. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

Commuters on Victoria’s public transport network will get access to more trains and shorter journeys, as the state embarks on a major overhaul of the system.

This year’s Victorian Budget will deliver billions of dollars across the network, including the

building of new trains, rail tracks, platforms and overhead wirings.

Dozens of brand new X’Trapolis 2.0 trains, worth $986m, will be built for the

metropolitan network, with $1.5bn to go towards upgrading trams and train carriages.

Millions will also be funnelled into making the network more accessible for the disabled and

sustaining regional Victoria’s ageing network.

“Thousands of commuters rely on our trains every day to get around,” Victorian Treasurer

Tim Pallas said in his speech to parliament on Thursday.

“This cuts traffic and helps the environment.”

TRANSPORT INVESTMENT

– $1.5bn to go towards upgrading trams and train carriages across the metropolitan network, with $156.6m to deliver maintenance work.

– $986m to support the design, construction and maintenance of 25 brand new

X’Trapolis 2.0 trains and the upgrade of the Craigieburn Train Maintenance Facility.

– $367.5m to prepare for the next generation trams, including a dedicated tram maintenance facility, which will start rolling out the network of 100 brand new trams in 2025.

– Regional Victoria’s train network will receive $613.1m to go towards

maintenance works and upgrades.

– A 25.4m investment to boost accessibility for the disabled across the network,

with $7.6m to upgrade up to 1200 Melbourne tram stops with braille plates

and tactile ground markings, as well as improved lighting, weather protection and

road markings.

– The state’s bus system will also receive $74.3m to deliver new services at Clyde

and Tarneit.

– $10.5m into the Ballarat Station Precinct, which will safely reopen the Lydiard Street

level crossing.

The regional city of Ballarat will receive a major economic boost as part of the phase, with

the new trains to be constructed locally.

The government hopes the initiative will create up to 750 local jobs, and support 100 others

during the construction, as part of the state’s transport construction blitz program Big Build.

Victorian transport Minister Ben Carroll said the investments delivered a “double benefit”.

“We’re not just upgrading road and rail, we’re also creating thousands of jobs and

supporting local businesses to boost our state’s economy when it needs it most,” he said.

“With the infrastructure in place, we can deliver more services, more often to more

Victorians.”

Meanwhile intersections that motorists use every day will be made safer, with a $62m

funding package to deliver localised road upgrades.

A number of road and rail bridges will also be upgraded under a $32.4m package to keep

roads running smoothly and safely for freight.

Originally published as Bid to make your daily commute faster