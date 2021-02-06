Bidding frenzy at CQLX as records tumble

Julian Laver with the Droughtmaster cattle that reached a record price for steers when sold for 606.2c/kg.

Steers were knocked down for 606.2c/kg, heifers snapped up for 540.2c/kg and a bidding frenzy broke out at the CQLX sale.

It was the first time in recent history a pen of steers pushed past the 600c/kg milestone, a No.0 Droughtmaster line from Rosewood Cattle Company, Mornish, weighing 187.8kg to return $1135.52/head.

The females - which broke CQLX's heifer price per kilo record by 30c/kg - were secured during a bidding frenzy between three eager buyers.

Weighing in at 222kg the premium line made a return of $1199/head.

Joel Dawson, Brian Dawson Auctions Livestock and Property, said he was not surprised the quality Red Brahmans were a hit with buyers.

"They were EU accredited, so in the auction there were two EU buyers tussling it out," Mr Dawson said.

"But it was a buyer from Mackay who ended up securing them; I believe he plans for them to go back into the paddock as future breeders."

Joel Dawson with the Red Brahman pen that reached a new record price for heifers of 540.2c/kg.

Mr Dawson described the market on Wednesday as strong across the board and said the buying gallery had the usual run of processors, local restockers and a few new southern buyers.

In total, combined agents yarded 4228 head of stock, which were drawn from Marlborough, St Lawrence and west toward Middlemount.

Highlights included, Watermark Pastoral, reaching 538c/kg for its 12 Brangus cross steers that weighed 314kg to return $1690/head.

For feeder steers, DJ Parson's 484kg Brahman pen reached $2123/head when it sold for 438c/kg.

Mt Stuart Trust also had a good result in this category, making 436c/kg for its 403kg steers that returned $1760/head.

In the cow market, M and K Brown, Dulul, sold three Brangus cows that reached 315c/kg, weighed 551kg to return $1738/head.

Brahman cows offered by A and V Gabel, Wowan, made 313c/kg for their 623kg pen which equalled $1951/head.

Mr Dawson was confident in the market and said the trend of larger lines coming through was appeasing buyers.

"We had a few runs of 50 to 150 head from single vendors. This always creates a lot of interest from restockers as it means they can secure a whole line in one fell swoop," he said.

Mr Dawson said although there were some areas needing rain, he predicted the market would hold strong for the foreseeable future.