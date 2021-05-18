Menu
Property

Bidding war erupts as hungry buyers target Mooloolaba duplex

Matty Holdsworth
18th May 2021 5:00 AM
A crowd of more than 50 people watched on as nine registered bidders went toe-to-toe in an effort to land a rare waterfront Mooloolaba duplex.

The property at 2/20 Akeringa Place, Mooloolaba, on Saturday sold under the hammer for its reserve price of $900,000.

Sold through Ray White Mooloolaba, the bidding war started at $750,000 and went up in various allotted prices to leave two bidders standing.

Agent Peter King, a Mooloolaba specialist, said several of the interested parties had not seen the property prior to auction.

Coast housing price growth could slow: chief economist

Mr King said to have nine registered bidders was a sign of market strength.

"There were 19 bids in the end, we were going up in lots of $500 and it came down to two guys battling it out," he said.

"The guy who missed it called me straight after saying he should have gone higher.

"It was certainly a good day."

Mr King said the original owners were returning to New Zealand and were keen sellers.

He said the new owner was a Brisbane couple who planned to use it as an investment property.

"This street is largely all units, no houses, so to get a stand-alone duplex on water is quite rare, there's nothing to compare," he said.

Mr King said the demand for property in Mooloolaba was high.

