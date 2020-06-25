Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A big bag of Colombia’s finest was allegedly thrown under a nearby vehicle during a traffic stop that landed a man and woman in cells.
A big bag of Colombia’s finest was allegedly thrown under a nearby vehicle during a traffic stop that landed a man and woman in cells.
Crime

Big bag of cocaine ‘thrown’ under car

by Chris Calcino
25th Jun 2020 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BIG bag of cocaine was allegedly thrown under a nearby vehicle during a traffic stop that landed a Cairns man and woman in cells.

Far North Tactical Crime Squad officers arrested and charged a 37-year-old Edge Hill man and a 33-year-old Holloways Beach woman after finding an alleged significant quantity of drugs early this morning.

Far North Tactical Crime Squad officers have arrested and charged a 37-year-old Edge Hill man and a 33-year-old Holloways Beach woman after locating an alleged significant quantity of drugs. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Far North Tactical Crime Squad officers have arrested and charged a 37-year-old Edge Hill man and a 33-year-old Holloways Beach woman after locating an alleged significant quantity of drugs. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Officers intercepted a vehicle on Greenslopes St at Edge Hill at around 1.15am before detaining the occupants and conducting a search of the vehicle.

"It will be alleged the Edge Hill man initially provided a false name before exiting the vehicle and throwing a plastic clip-sealed bag underneath a nearby vehicle," police said in a statement.

Officers recovered the bag which allegedly contained a large quantity of cocaine.

The man was arrested and charged with one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and contravening a requirement.

He was scheduled to appear at Cairns Magistrates Court this morning.

It was further alleged a small clip-sealed bag containing methylamphetamine was also located during the search.

The Holloways Beach woman was charged with one count of possessing a dangerous drug and is expected to appear at Cairns Magistrates court on July 22.

Originally published as Big bag of cocaine 'thrown' under car

crime drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major development in Rocky COVID-19 nurse investigation

        premium_icon Major development in Rocky COVID-19 nurse investigation

        Health It was a case that spread panic through the CQ community and now authorities are closing in on discovering what went wrong.

        Do you know this pub at heart of Russian hacking mystery?

        premium_icon Do you know this pub at heart of Russian hacking mystery?

        Technology Rockhampton man reports Russian hacker site, police arrive 20 minutes later.

        ‘Listen, I’ve got a potential superstar up here’

        premium_icon ‘Listen, I’ve got a potential superstar up here’

        Sport The phone call from a CQ Origin legend that helped launch Cameron Munster’s NRL...

        ‘A caring and a welcoming soul’: Tributes flow for slain mum

        premium_icon ‘A caring and a welcoming soul’: Tributes flow for slain mum

        Crime Karen Gilliland was a devoted nurse with a ‘contagious smile’.