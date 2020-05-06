Menu
Melissa Rauch has given birth to a baby boy. Picture: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Celebrity

Big Bang Theory star’s extreme birth

6th May 2020 5:47 AM

Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch gave birth to a baby boy as her husband watched via FaceTime from home.

Rauch, who played Bernadette on the long-running sitcom, checked into hospital alone with her husband and daughter Sadie, 2, staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress announced the birth of her son, Brooks Rauch, on Instagram, saying he was "welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts".

Melissa Rauch has welcomed a new baby boy.
"Words can't describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family, but to say that it is a surreal time to be bringing life into the world is an understatement," she added.

Rauch detailed the birth in an article for Glamour magazine and wrote that it was daunting to be giving birth without her partner by her side.

"I'd be lying if I said there weren't times during the intensity of labour that I craved the comfort of my husband being there with me physically," she wrote.

"But here's the great thing I realised about birth: It is never going to take a back seat to anything. No matter what is going down, when one human is coming out of another human it becomes the main focus - there's no other choice.

"No pandemic, or fear of being alone, or anger over not having a partner there to bitch-slap through the whole hellish gauntlet of labour gets airtime," Rauch continued. "I had a job to do. The nurses, the doctor, and my husband (who joined on FaceTime to see the birth of our son) ultimately made me feel safe and protected."

Melissa Rauch and her Big Bang Theory co-stars.
Rauch also sent a message to other women who are expecting to give birth during the pandemic, whom she referred to as "pandemamamas".

"Just as I reminded myself, you can do this, you will do this, and you will do so with the fierceness of all the powerful warrior women before you who have brought life - and hope - into this world during the most unfathomable of times."

Originally published as Big Bang Theory star's extreme birth

