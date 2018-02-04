Big barras caught in Fitzroy leads to bragging

14-year-old Jack McLachlan gets to have a brag after catching this 98cm barra off the riverbank opposite the Dinosaur Park using his two kilogram rod.

14-year-old Jack McLachlan gets to have a brag after catching this 98cm barra off the riverbank opposite the Dinosaur Park using his two kilogram rod. Mark McLachlan

FISHING enthusiasts are reeling in a storm this week with a number of bountiful barramundi catches out of the Fitzroy River leading to bragging about on social media.

Even 14-year-old Jack McLachlan gets to have a brag after catching this 98cm barra off the riverbank opposite the Dinosaur Park using his two kilogram rod.

His dad, Mark, bragged about his son's catch to The Morning Bulletin, saying his children love fishing, rain, hail or shine.

He said Jack had been fishing for the past six years and would quite often go down to the riverbank and just sit and fish.

"They went down the night before (Friday night) but didn't catch anything,” he said.

Mark said Jack and his two friends went back yesterday and caught this barra around lunchtime.

"They helped him land it ... because where they were, it was an awkward spot for landing,” he said.

"That's his best catch.”

14-year-old Jack McLachlan gets to have a brag after catching this 98cm barra off the riverbank opposite the Dinosaur Park using his two kilogram rod. Mark McLachlan

Mark said he thought the big tides the region is experiencing at the moment may have something to do with the large sized barras being caught in the Fitzroy.

He said he even saw a post on Facebook today where someone landed a 1.3 metre barra off the riverbank.

"That's the biggest I've seen caught off the riverbank,” Mark said.

The barra season opened at noon on Thursday.

Do you want to brag about your barra catch? Email tmbully@capnews.com.au with your name, photo of catch, size of the barra, location of catch, date and time of catch and a phone number in case we have more questions.