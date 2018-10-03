Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jason Gillespie will remain with the Strikers for two more years.
Jason Gillespie will remain with the Strikers for two more years.
Cricket

Dizzy extends Strikers deal for two more years

by Richard Earle
3rd Oct 2018 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHAMPIONSHIP-winning coach Jason Gillespie will command Adelaide Strikers for another two seasons as the Test legend eyes a hometown BBL dynasty.

Former Australian fast bowler Gillespie has led Adelaide to two BBL finals series in his three seasons including last summer's inaugural franchise title triumph. Gillespie's contract extension was expected after presiding over 19 victories from his 29 matches in charge.

"I've enjoyed every minute as coach of the Adelaide Strikers," said Gillespie.

"We've got a great group of players, coaches and support staff and we all want to continue building on the success of last season."

Strikers General Manager Bronwyn Klei said Gillespie's retention was a no brainer.

"Jason's effort to mould the men's squad and help lead the team to last year's BBL title was outstanding and we know he wants sustained success," said Klei.

Related Items

Show More
adelaide strikers big bash league cricket jason gillespie t20

Top Stories

    Sport club fraud accused's defence team 'caught by surprise'

    premium_icon Sport club fraud accused's defence team 'caught by surprise'

    Crime Ian John Coombe was expected to be sentenced this afternoon, accused of fraudulently obtaining over $400,000

    Teen dies in highway horror as family returns from holidays

    Teen dies in highway horror as family returns from holidays

    Breaking The CQ girl was a passenger in a Warrego Highway crash.

    REVEALED: $250B mining industry back from the dead

    premium_icon REVEALED: $250B mining industry back from the dead

    Business BUSINESSES to earn a record quarter-trillion dollars in exports

    Lighting the coast night sky for leukaemia hopes

    Lighting the coast night sky for leukaemia hopes

    Community CHRIS Duane has first-hand experience with foundation close to heart

    Local Partners