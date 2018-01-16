Big Bash: It's time for a Buckethead invasion in Rocky

The Brisbane Heat Big Bash team is drawing big crowds to its games. Wouldn't it be great to see them play in Rocky?

OPINION by Adam Wratten

SUMMER. Hot days, frangipanis, ice-creams, mangoes, snakes, swimming and Big Bash.

Who doesn't love this time of the year?

These days when I get home from work I throw on a pair of shorts, walk the dogs and then settle in front of the television for an evening of channel surfing between the cricket and tennis.

It's great, but could be better.

Wouldn't it be out of this world if we could watch the occasional Big Bash game live.

Central Queensland is currently pushing for an NRL team and also has its sights set on the Supercars, why not add Big Bash to the list?

The other week our neighbours in Mackay hosted a double header in the women's game.

At the moment, I support the Brisbane Heat only because I'm a Queenslander.

Give me a regional Queensland option and I'd be totally on board.

And I reckon the team could rotate venues across the regions - Rocky, Mackay, Townsville, Cairns, Bundy etc.

We just need to get a decent facility together.

Once again, the regions are missing out. The world of sport is another area where the big cities dominate and we need to make a noise to get change.

Why shouldn't we watch top level live sport once in a while?

Maybe KFC can make it one of their sponsorship conditions. I reckon Rocky people have shown their support to KFC plenty over the years.

Let's fill Rocky with bucketheads.