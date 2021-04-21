Big Bird Bandits ‘sorry’ for costume theft

The "Big Bird bandits" who stole a costume from the Sesame Street circus have returned it,hiding an apology note in its beak.

The iconic $160,000 costume was stolen from the circus in Boynton Park at Thebarton between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Just before 5am on Wednesday morning, SA Police officers were called to Port Road after two men in dark clothing were seen carrying what appeared to be the bright yellow costume.

Big Bird - who appeared to be intact - was found dumped near the circus tent by an electricity box, with the two males then running back across Port Rd.

The Big Bird costume was returned to circus site in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Picture: SA Police

Patrols attended and found an apology letter which was left in Big Bird's beak.

The suspects - who dubbed themselves the "Big Bird Bandits" - assured that "no harm came" to the bird and said he was a "great guy".

"We are so sorry!!! We had no idea what we were doing, or what our actions would cause," the letter began.

"We were just having a rough time and were trying to cheer ourselves up.

"We had a great time with Mr Bird. He's a great guy and no harm came to our friend.

"Sorry to be such a big burden! Sincerely, the Big Bird Bandits."

Patrols searched the area for the suspects with the help of a police dog but were unsuccessful in locating the self-professed bandits.

Police will continue investigating despite the costume being returned. Picture: Sesame Street Circus

Big Bird has been returned to the circus.

He made a public appearance on Channel 7's breakfast show Sunrise on Wednesday morning and nodded when asked if he was doing okay after the ordeal and had all his feathers intact.

SA Police said an investigation into the theft will continue, despite the costume being returned.

If the suspects are found, they could face theft charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 3333 000.

Apology letter from "The Big Bird Bandits" was left in his beak. Picture: SA Police