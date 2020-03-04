‘Big blow’: Capras gun player to miss QRLW opener

CQ Capras women’s coach Amanda Ohl: “I don’t want to risk her in two weeks’ time for our first match and lose her for the whole season.” Picture: Alan Reinikka

RUGBY LEAGUE: Star recruit Tamika Upton will miss the CQ Capras women’s opening game in the inaugural QRLW.

The 24 year old has not overcome a hamstring injury she suffered playing for the Brisbane Broncos at the NRL Nines in Perth last month.

Capras’ coach Amanda Ohl said while it was a “big blow”, she was not prepared to take any chances with the NRLW premiership winner.

“She’s just got a tiny little niggle and I don’t want to risk her in two weeks’ time for our first match and lose her for the whole season,” she said.

“I’d rather wait it out for one or two games and then know that she’s 100 per cent.

Tamika Upton is battling a hamstring injury she suffered in last month’s NRL Nines and will not play for the CQ Capras in their opening game on march 15. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

“She’s very disappointed, she’s very frustrated. She wants to get out there as much as we want her out there.”

Ohl said there was still plenty of good news for the group, in particular the improvement they had shown from their first trial on February 15 to their second played last weekend when they beat the NQ Gold Stars 18-16.

“We’re improving every game... and we’re only going to get better and better and better,” she said.

Ohl now has the unenviable task of naming an 18-player squad by Tuesday.

“It’s tough times trying to narrow 25 down to 18 so it’s not a job I’m looking forward to,” she said.

“Mostly the team will come out of the two trial games, seeing what combinations worked well and who impressed me with workload and doing the job I gave them to do.”

Ohl and assistant coach Danny Burns are reviewing video of the Capras’ opening round opponents Easts Tigers to get an idea of the patterns and plays they are running.

The Capras are one of eight teams that will contest the new statewide women’s competition.

They play Easts at 1.20pm on Sunday at Brisbane’s Langlands Park.

They will play their first home game at Browne Park next Saturday against Brothers Ipswich.